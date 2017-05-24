26 Ways People Welcomed President Trump To Belgium
Uh, strong language warning...
President Trump is in the midst of his first international tour. So far he's met with the leaders of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt, Kuwait and Israel. He also met the leaders of Italy, and had his first meeting with Pope Francis in the Vatican.
On Thursday, he'll be holding his first meeting with NATO leaders in Brussels.
But the people of Brussels aren't exactly excited about Trump's visit. Thousands gathered for the "Trump Not Welcome" march, shutting down streets in the center of the city. Protests are expected to go long into the night and on Thursday.
These were some of the most colorful ways Belgians greeted America's new president on his first trip to their city on Wednesday...
1.
2.
3.
ADVERTISEMENT
4.
5.
6.
7.
ADVERTISEMENT
8.
9.
10.
11.
ADVERTISEMENT
12.
13.
14.
15.
ADVERTISEMENT
16.
17.
18.
19.
ADVERTISEMENT
20.
21.
22.
23.
ADVERTISEMENT
24.
25.
26.
-
Ryan Broderick is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Ryan Broderick at ryan@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.