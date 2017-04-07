This Teen Was Asked By A Boy To Send A Nude And Her Response Was Perfect

Jacquie Ross is a 16-year-old from North Carolina, and last week she was asked by her friend Michael to text a picture of her outfit.

"I told him I wasn't fit for pictures of the whole outfit at the moment," she said. "He asked why, and I sent him a picture of the face mask, not even considering how you could see my shoulders."

She said that she had sent him a picture of her dress and then he wanted to see the full outfit, but she had just gotten out of the shower.

Ross told BuzzFeed News that Michael is on prom committee with her and they were discussing outfits.

After the first picture, Michael then asked her "what's below the picture," and that's when things got totally insane.

Then Michael asked what was under the towel. Turns out it was...ANOTHER TOWEL!

And under that towel? You guessed it, another towel!

It went on like this for a while.

Then Michael asked Ross to take off all the towels and send a pic.

And then Michael made the very grave error of asking what was under the robe...

"He's sort of a friend so we talk pretty often," Ross said. "Not flirtatiously but memes and such. So it wasn't some random guy from a class."

Ross put all the texts on Tumblr, and it went pretty viral. Her original post got 63,000 notes, and she said the reactions on Tumblr have been pretty crazy.

I think it's funny how everyone's creeped out by 'I'm gonna get what I want,'" Ross said. "I also like when people are like 'I'm gonna use this for future reference!'"

She said after the robe he asked her to take off every article of clothing, so she sent him a picture of blackness and said it was dark in the room.

"My all time favorite thing is how officially, more people hate him than there are in my entire county," she said.