People Are Obsessed With This Guy Who Volunteers And Naps With The Cats At His Local Shelter

People Are Obsessed With This Guy Who Volunteers And Naps With The Cats At His Local Shelter

Not all heroes wear capes.

By Ryan Broderick

Posted on September 20, 2018, at 12:09 p.m. ET

Earlier this week, the Safe Haven Pet Sanctuary in Green Bay, Wisconsin, shared these adorable photos of one of their volunteers.

The post has since gone viral. It&#x27;s currently been shared almost 10,000 times and made it to the front page of Reddit. Elizabeth Feldhausen, the founder of Safe Haven Pet Sanctuary, told BuzzFeed News that all the attention has been really surprising.Feldhausen said that Terry Lauerman started coming by the shelter about six months ago. Over the last few months, he&#x27;s started coming every day.
“Yesterday, when I told him he hit 400,000 views he said he hoped all those people would donate,” Feldhausen said.

“I kept telling him, ‘Terry, you're famous,’ and he would just do his modest laugh and go back to petting cats,” she said.

Safe Haven Pet Sanctuary is a nonprofit organization that opened its first location in December 2016.

“We are a cage-free sanctuary that was designed to be a therapeutic environment, especially for our cats that are recovering from trauma.”

Obviously, the comments on Lauerman's photos are great. A lot of people want him to get an Instagram.

“I don't know if he realized how big of a deal it was,” she said. “He said he hoped all those people would donate.”

