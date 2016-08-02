BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

The Australians Have Had Such A Horrible Time At The Olympics It's Almost Impressive

world / olympics

The Australians Have Had Such A Horrible Time At The Olympics It's Almost Impressive

At a certain point it's just like, why not go home and try again next year?

By Ryan Broderick

Headshot of Ryan Broderick

Ryan Broderick

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on August 2, 2016, at 4:07 p.m. ET

First up, when the Australians arrived last week, the head of their team, Kitty Chiller, deemed the Olympic Village "unlivable."

mobile.abc.net.au

Then Rio's mayor did this.

rt.com

And this happened.

(Yeah, this guy&#x27;s a Kiwi — and not competing — but let&#x27;s just count it as an early bad omen.)
bbc.com

(Yeah, this guy's a Kiwi — and not competing — but let's just count it as an early bad omen.)

Australia's eights rowing ream didn't qualify, but then, thanks to the Russian doping verdict, they just barely made it into the games.

nbcolympics.com
ADVERTISEMENT

Only, they didn't have any gear, so...

rio2016.olympics.com.au

The Australians finally moved into the village.

latimes.com

Then this happened.

rio2016.olympics.com.au

Also, this.

edition.cnn.com
ADVERTISEMENT

The thieves stole their laptops, also, their Zika shirts.

ku.ac.ke

Oh, also, it might have been arson.

Twitter: @CarolCNN

Also, this.

mobile.abc.net.au

An Australian basketball player shared this photo of his Olympic dorm this week.

Twitter: @andrewbogut
ADVERTISEMENT

Also, there might still be gas leaks.

smh.com.au

And before Australia's water polo team even got to Rio, this happened.

ntnews.com.au

Oh, and the water's still polluted.

espn.com.au

Maybe next time, Australia... 😕😕😕

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
sbnation.com

UPDATE: This happened.

Twitter: @SBSNews
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT