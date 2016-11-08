BuzzFeed News

People Are Lining Up At Susan B. Anthony's Grave To Show Her Their "I Voted" Stickers

People Are Lining Up At Susan B. Anthony's Grave To Show Her Their "I Voted" Stickers

Anthony died 14 years before women were given the right to vote and people are stopping by her grave today to let her know they got to vote for a female president.

By Ryan Broderick

Posted on November 8, 2016, at 10:57 a.m. ET

Huge crowds are currently lining up to visit Susan B. Anthony's grave on Election Day at Mount Hope Cemetery in Rochester, New York.

Women are flocking to Susan B Anthony's NY State gravesite, leaving their "I Voted" stickers on headstone, in honor… https://t.co/cSMoFXP2Bg
Tamala Edwards @TamEdwards6abc
Tamala Edwards @TamEdwards6abc

Women are flocking to Susan B Anthony's NY State gravesite, leaving their "I Voted" stickers on headstone, in honor… https://t.co/cSMoFXP2Bg

People have been placing their stickers on her headstone throughout the election, but so many are planning to visit the cemetery today that it will be staying open until polls close in Rochester.

People are sticking their i voted stickers on her grave. How great is this? Girls....please honor her and vote.… https://t.co/Crivni3QOF
Chelsea Handler @chelseahandler
Chelsea Handler @chelseahandler

People are sticking their i voted stickers on her grave. How great is this? Girls....please honor her and vote.… https://t.co/Crivni3QOF

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren told the Associated Press that voters placing their stickers on Anthony's grave has been a rite of passage.

People are flocking to Susan B. Anthony's grave at Mount Hope Cemetery. @john_kucko is live here:… https://t.co/wtm7XKutTE
News 8 - WROC-TV @News_8
News 8 - WROC-TV @News_8

People are flocking to Susan B. Anthony's grave at Mount Hope Cemetery. @john_kucko is live here:… https://t.co/wtm7XKutTE

Anthony, leader of the women's suffrage movement in the US, died in 1906, 14 years before women were granted the right to vote.

The 250 person line in Mount Hope Cemetery in Rochester New York to pay their respects at Susan B Anthony's grave
Sarah Maslin Nir @SarahMaslinNir
Sarah Maslin Nir @SarahMaslinNir

The 250 person line in Mount Hope Cemetery in Rochester New York to pay their respects at Susan B Anthony's grave

And, of course, considering this is the first US election to feature a female presidential candidate on the ballot, this year is especially important for Anthony's gravesite.

This is not a line to vote; it's a line to see Susan B. Anthony's gravesite. #Election2016
Patrick Thornton @pwthornton
Patrick Thornton @pwthornton

This is not a line to vote; it's a line to see Susan B. Anthony's gravesite. #Election2016

Sarah Maslin Nir, reporting from the cemetery for the New York Times, wrote that the crowds have been full of women and young girls stopping to place stickers on the grave and take photos.

At grave of Susan B. Anthony, suffragette, every few mins,women,little girl to elder,takes a pic or leaves a flower
Sarah Maslin Nir @SarahMaslinNir
Sarah Maslin Nir @SarahMaslinNir

At grave of Susan B. Anthony, suffragette, every few mins,women,little girl to elder,takes a pic or leaves a flower

Nir captured this amazing moment where a mother stopped with her two daughters by Anthony's statue and told them that one day they might be president.

A mom brought her 2 little daughters to statue of Susan B. Anthony in Rochester whispering they could be president
Sarah Maslin Nir @SarahMaslinNir
Sarah Maslin Nir @SarahMaslinNir

A mom brought her 2 little daughters to statue of Susan B. Anthony in Rochester whispering they could be president

Hundreds are expected to visit Anthony's grave throughout Tuesday.

The scene at Susan B. Anthony's grave. And it's a scene.
Sarah Maslin Nir @SarahMaslinNir

The scene at Susan B. Anthony's grave. And it's a scene.

