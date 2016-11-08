People Are Lining Up At Susan B. Anthony's Grave To Show Her Their "I Voted" Stickers
Anthony died 14 years before women were given the right to vote and people are stopping by her grave today to let her know they got to vote for a female president.
Huge crowds are currently lining up to visit Susan B. Anthony's grave on Election Day at Mount Hope Cemetery in Rochester, New York.
People have been placing their stickers on her headstone throughout the election, but so many are planning to visit the cemetery today that it will be staying open until polls close in Rochester.
Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren told the Associated Press that voters placing their stickers on Anthony's grave has been a rite of passage.
Anthony, leader of the women's suffrage movement in the US, died in 1906, 14 years before women were granted the right to vote.
And, of course, considering this is the first US election to feature a female presidential candidate on the ballot, this year is especially important for Anthony's gravesite.
Sarah Maslin Nir, reporting from the cemetery for the New York Times, wrote that the crowds have been full of women and young girls stopping to place stickers on the grave and take photos.
Nir captured this amazing moment where a mother stopped with her two daughters by Anthony's statue and told them that one day they might be president.
Hundreds are expected to visit Anthony's grave throughout Tuesday.
