People Have Decided Pennywise From "It" Is Gay And He's Dating The Babadook

Twitter user @Starkrhodey told BuzzFeed News that he wasn't really expecting a troll to get that heated over gay Pennywise.

"I've posted a 'Thanos is an LGBT ally' edit before and it didn't gain as much reactions as this one," they said. "So I thought, hmm, what if I post a 'Pennywise is an LGBT ally' edit too? And I was thinking only my mutuals would enjoy it. Then of course, the Moderate Republican account came and immediately started spewing things."