People Have Decided Pennywise From "It" Is Gay And He's Dating The Babadook

Just let this happen, alright?

By Ryan Broderick

Last updated on September 13, 2017, at 8:23 a.m. ET

Posted on September 13, 2017, at 6:55 a.m. ET

OK, so first up, this is the Babadook. He's a physical manifestation of grief who lives in an Australian family's basement and sometimes terrorizes them with pop-up books just for the drama of it.

Over the summer, the internet decided that the Babadook was gay.

It all started after a photoshop of Netflix accidentally listing The Babadook in its LGBT movies section went viral on Tumblr and, well...

...people kind of rolled with it. So, yeah, he's gay now. He's doing great.

This is Pennywise. He's a clown who lives in the sewer and eats children's fear.

After the It remake was released over the weekend, people started to wonder if he's gay too.

🤔

🤔🤔🤔

And if Pennywise is gay, is he dating the Babadook???

Pennywise and his boyfriend, The Babadook are off on a date to get crepes and terrorize some kids.
Pennywise and his boyfriend, The Babadook are off on a date to get crepes and terrorize some kids.

A lot of people seem to think so.

It sort of works, doesn't it?

Although not everybody loves the idea of an LGBT Pennywise.

Apparently, if you start tweeting about Pennywise being an LGBT ally, far-right trolls get pretty triggered.

Warning: The language here gets pretty graphic.

This Twitter user seemed REALLY pissed that Pennywise was gay for some reason. Sad.

Twitter user @Starkrhodey told BuzzFeed News that he wasn't really expecting a troll to get that heated over gay Pennywise.

"I've posted a 'Thanos is an LGBT ally' edit before and it didn't gain as much reactions as this one," they said. "So I thought, hmm, what if I post a 'Pennywise is an LGBT ally' edit too? And I was thinking only my mutuals would enjoy it. Then of course, the Moderate Republican account came and immediately started spewing things."

Their account was suspended shortly after. So moral of the story here, I guess, is that Pennywise is gay and you just have to deal with it.

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

  1. Should Pennywise date The Babadook?

