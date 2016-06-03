BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Facebook Appears To Think This Picture Of A Horse Is Porn And Won't Let Us Share It

news

Facebook Appears To Think This Picture Of A Horse Is Porn And Won't Let Us Share It

UPDATE: This article has been updated to reflect how absolutely bizarre things have gotten.

By Ryan Broderick and Jules Darmanin

Headshot of Ryan Broderick

Ryan Broderick

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Headshot of Jules Darmanin

Jules Darmanin

Journaliste chez BuzzFeed News, France

Last updated on June 4, 2016, at 11:44 a.m. ET

Posted on June 3, 2016, at 12:55 p.m. ET

Yesterday, we wrote about this viral horse picture. If you've been on the internet in the last few years, chances are you've seen a tweet or a Tumblr post or SOMETHING about this horse picture.

Twitter: @rickygervais

Before yesterday, here's what we've knew about it: It's French and it's super fucking weird.

Twitter: @bloggerheads

😕

Fleurus

😕😕😕😕😕😕😕

Fleurus
ADVERTISEMENT

It's been viewed more than a million times on Imgur, and it's all over Reddit, like here and here.

Fleurus

It's even in BuzzFeed articles:

BuzzFeed

This weird French horse is everywhere and no one knew where it came from!

google.com

Well, BuzzFeed France was able to get a copy of the original book the picture came from, which is called L'imagerie du poney et du cheval or Images of Ponies and Horses. It was published by a company called Fleurus. It was part of a collection of children's books.

Fleurus
ADVERTISEMENT

The book was published in 1998 and it's sold about 20,000 copies every year and it was even rereleased in France in 2013. AND NO ONE EVER MENTIONED HOW FUCKING WEIRD IT IS. The publisher told BuzzFeed that no one ever even sent a letter about it.

"Obviously, we never wanted to shock our readers with that drawing," a Fleurus spokesperson told BuzzFeed.

"We publish educational books and make realistic or explanatory illustrations. In that case, our goal was to make the child visually comprehend that the bone structure of the horse and the human being are similar," they said. "Putting them in the same position makes the likening more understandable and concrete."

They said they might change the image.

"If this picture can be misinterpreted and thus be shocking, we will change it for the next reprint of the book, scheduled for next September," the spokesperson said.

😕

Fleurus

Well, things got even weirder with this horse thing. Facebook seems to be flagging this article — the one you're reading right now — as pornography.

Facebook: ryanpatrickbroderick
ADVERTISEMENT

If you share this article on your timeline, this is what pops up on Facebook:

Facebook

And then, after Facebook removes this article from your feed, it makes you go through your photos and verify that none of them are pornographic.

Twitter: @maggyvaneijk

Seriously, all this over a weird picture of a horse.

Twitter: @RachaelKrishna

In fact, Facebook's moderators seem to find this horse picture so inappropriate, a member of BuzzFeed's social media team received a 24-hour ban from posting on BuzzFeed's Facebook page.

Facebook

BuzzFeed has reached out to Facebook for comment.

A version of this post originally appeared on BuzzFeed France.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT