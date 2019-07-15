A Low-Level Influencer Allegedly Killed An "E-Girl" And Posted Photos Of Her Body To Instagram

As the suspect was being held at gun point by police, he was allegedly updating his Instagram Story with photos of the victim.

Instagram

A low-level Instagram influencer killed his girlfriend and posted photos of her body on social media sites, police said. Brandan Andrew Clark, 21, allegedly killed fellow influencer Bianca Devins, a 17-year-old from Utica, New York, in his car and, according to police, posted photos of the body to Instagram, 4chan, and Discord. A spokesperson for the Utica Police Department told BuzzFeed News that Clark was also posting photos to Instagram Stories as officers held him at gunpoint.

Clark, who told officers he was going to harm himself with a knife, is being treated for his injuries and expected to survive.

Instagram

Clark was known as @yesjuliet on Instagram, where he had a relatively small following of around 3,000 followers. Leading up to the alleged attack, Clark posted a picture from the movie Fight Club and then a photo from his car, captioned, "here comes hell. It's redemption, right?" Clark's account mostly mostly contained content about emo and metal music, selfies, and photos of him working out.

Instagram

Then on Sunday morning, he posted a photo of a bloodied body with the caption "I'm sorry Bianca." Sunday night, as BuzzFeed News reviewed Clark's Instagram, the photo of Devins' body was still up and had been put behind a sensitive content filter. A spokesperson for Instagram declined to comment on an ongoing case, but after being contacted by BuzzFeed News they removed Clark's account for violating their policies. They have also taken steps to prevent others from re-uploading the content to Instagram. Hours after news broke on social media of Devins' killing, users began flooding both Clark and Devins' profiles. Hundreds of accounts began posting in the comments that they were hosting photos of Devins' body and asking people to follow them. Other users claimed it was all a stunt organized by Devins and Clark to gain more followers.

Instagram

Devins' account, which was still active as of Monday morning, had around 6,000 followers at the time of her death, and she was commonly referred by her followers as an e-girl who mostly posted about anime, video games, and fashion. On her account on the question and answer platform, tellonym.me, the 17-year-old said she was planning to start community college and major in psychology.

Instagram

The Utica police spokesperson said they're trying to contact the various platforms that Clark used to share photos of the alleged attack. Clark was an active 4chan and Discord user, where people began sharing the photos of Devins' body on Sunday. In one 4chan thread, users asked for specs on what kind of knife was used in the attack. In another thread, users posted Devins' address and argued about whether the photos were real. According to Utica police, the couple had just attended a concert together and were in a relationship.



Discord