Everyone's Doing The #RunningManChallenge And It's Fantastic
This dance craze is just so pure and wonderful.
Maryland Terrapins players Jaylen Brantley and Jared Nickens kicked off a worldwide dance craze last month.
They challenged people via their Instagram to do their own videos set to Ghost Town DJ's "My Boo" and it's amazing.
So many people are joining the craze that "My Boo" — first released in 1996 — has actually reappeared on the iTunes charts.
It started spreading among college athletes, like in this one.
Which was quickly one-upped by Rutgers.
But it didn't stop at the college level; the Dodgers tried one, hoping a giant bag of popcorn would help them stand out.
Rob Gronkowski did one.
The Cleveland Cavaliers tried one too.
Although all of them were put to shame by the Golden State Warriors dance team.
Fifth Harmony's Dinah-Jane Hansen did a pretty great running man video in a parking garage.
But everyone's doing the running man and there are so many good ones.
And if you're going to try it at home, just make sure you're not near any low ceilings.
This kid went overboard in the best way.
Moms are doing the running man challenge.
Babies are killing it.
Even police officers are getting in on the action.
