Everyone's Doing The #RunningManChallenge And It's Fantastic

This dance craze is just so pure and wonderful.

By Ryan Broderick

Ryan Broderick

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on May 9, 2016, at 6:40 a.m. ET

Maryland Terrapins players Jaylen Brantley and Jared Nickens kicked off a worldwide dance craze last month.

Instagram
Instagram: @jaybriddle_1
Instagram: @jaybriddle_1

They challenged people via their Instagram to do their own videos set to Ghost Town DJ's "My Boo" and it's amazing.

Instagram
Instagram: @jaybriddle_1
Instagram: @jaybriddle_1

So many people are joining the craze that "My Boo" — first released in 1996 — has actually reappeared on the iTunes charts.

Instagram
Instagram: @jnickens_
Instagram: @jnickens_

It started spreading among college athletes, like in this one.

Instagram
Instagram: @bigsmoove2
Instagram: @bigsmoove2
Which was quickly one-upped by Rutgers.

Instagram
Instagram: @rfootball
Instagram: @rfootball

But it didn't stop at the college level; the Dodgers tried one, hoping a giant bag of popcorn would help them stand out.

How do you celebrate the snapping of a 6 game losing streak?!#runningmanchallenge!!!!
Enrique Hernandez @kikehndez

How do you celebrate the snapping of a 6 game losing streak?!#runningmanchallenge!!!!

Rob Gronkowski did one.

The Gronkowski's try out a new move during their workout... #RunningManChallenge (via gronk/Instagram) https://t.co/imamkFyFCU
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

The Gronkowski's try out a new move during their workout... #RunningManChallenge (via gronk/Instagram) https://t.co/imamkFyFCU

The Cleveland Cavaliers tried one too.

Kyrie Irving and Iman Shumpert (#Cavs) #RunningManChallenge https://t.co/AN9wLB88cX
History Of Sports @BeforeFamePics

Kyrie Irving and Iman Shumpert (#Cavs) #RunningManChallenge https://t.co/AN9wLB88cX

Although all of them were put to shame by the Golden State Warriors dance team.

The @GSWDanceTeam &amp; Jr. Jam squad cut loose at practice 😎 #RunningManChallenge https://t.co/yfPHqvv0fC
GoldenStateWarriors @warriors

The @GSWDanceTeam &amp; Jr. Jam squad cut loose at practice 😎 #RunningManChallenge https://t.co/yfPHqvv0fC

Chris Evans sort-of-kind-of tried to do the original running man dance maybe on The Ellen Show, but let's include it because it's Chris Evans.

Vine
View this vine on Vine
vine.co

Fifth Harmony's Dinah-Jane Hansen did a pretty great running man video in a parking garage.

#RunningManChallenge 😜😂 just for fun
♕DinahJane @dinahjane97

#RunningManChallenge 😜😂 just for fun

But everyone's doing the running man and there are so many good ones.

#RunningManChallenge cheer style 😹 Ft. @_chelseaacote and @Jillianflips8
Natasha @natasha_rod98

#RunningManChallenge cheer style 😹 Ft. @_chelseaacote and @Jillianflips8

Even people in Japan are doing it!

Vine
View this vine on Vine
vine.co

Obviously, with a dance craze this popular, people are going a little nuts with it.

Vine
View this vine on Vine
vine.co

Yikes.

Vine
View this vine on Vine
vine.co

At least this guy used a green screen.

Vine
View this vine on Vine
vine.co
And if you're going to try it at home, just make sure you're not near any low ceilings.

So this happened
Paperchasin Hatian++ @itsyaboirah

So this happened

There are graduation ones.

Vine
View this vine on Vine
vine.co

This one gets extra points because they're all doctors.

Vine
View this vine on Vine
vine.co

This kid went overboard in the best way.

My #RunningManChallenge 💃🏻💃🏻😎😄
ROY PURDY @Roy_Purdy

My #RunningManChallenge 💃🏻💃🏻😎😄

And I'm pretty sure one of these guys ends up on the roof at the end of their running man video.

Vine
View this vine on Vine
vine.co

Moms are doing the running man challenge.

My mom killed the #RunningManChallenge 😂😂
Destiny @dsparkmann

My mom killed the #RunningManChallenge 😂😂

Babies are killing it.

Running Man Challenge baby edition 😂
WORLDSTARHIPHOP @WORLDSTAR

Running Man Challenge baby edition 😂

Even police officers are getting in on the action.

Facebook: NZPolice
Facebook: NZPolice
But do you want to know who's doing the best running man videos?

Vine
View this vine on Vine
vine.co

It's not athletes, celebrities, doctors, moms, or babies...

Vine
View this vine on Vine
vine.co

It's definitely dogs.

Vine
View this vine on Vine
vine.co
