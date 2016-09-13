People Are Sharing This Sketchy Story About A Zoo Naming A Gorilla "Harambe McHarambeface"

The story goes that Jinhua Zoo opened up an online poll to name an infant gorilla — originally named Heijin in Chinese. After the poll was discovered on "social media in the US", the name "Harambe McHarambeface" ended up topping the poll with 73,347 votes. The story goes so far as to quote an anonymous zoo official who told "local media" that they were stunned by the attention and plan to honor the online poll.