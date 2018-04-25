Since being diagnosed with a rare degenerative neurological condition in December 2016, Alfie has been at the center of a heartbreaking and complex legal dispute between his parents and doctors over his care.

This week, the case entered its final stages. On Monday, Alfie’s life support was removed following a court ruling in February that backed the decision by doctors at Alder Hey Children's Hospital that it would not be in Alfie’s best interests to continue treatment.

On Tuesday, Alfie’s parents, Tom Evans and Kate James, lost a last-ditch appeal to allow the child to be moved to a hospital in Italy connected to the Vatican, which they say has agreed to continue to treat him. A High Court judge ruled that the family could not take Alfie abroad and that what would serve his best interests would be to remove him from intensive care to a regular ward, a hospice, or his home.

Despite the judge saying that the ruling represented the "final chapter" of the case, the family is due back in court on Wednesday for another appeal.

Evans and James had sought permission to move Alfie to Bambino Gesu hospital in Rome, where he would receive treatment. They lost cases in England’s High Court, Court of Appeal, and Supreme Court, as well as the European Court of Human Rights. Doctors argue that there is no sign of Evans getting better, and any continued treatment in the UK or Italy would be "inhumane" and "futile."