BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Heartbreaking And Terrifying "Final Messages" From People Trapped Inside East Aleppo

world / viral

Heartbreaking And Terrifying "Final Messages" From People Trapped Inside East Aleppo

"I am talking to the world now live from East #Aleppo. This is my last moment to either live or die.”

By Ryan Broderick

Headshot of Ryan Broderick

Ryan Broderick

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on December 13, 2016, at 6:47 a.m. ET

On Tuesday morning, the Assad regime began a takeover of east Aleppo that international humanitarian agencies are describing as a “complete meltdown of humanity.”

Perhaps my final message from E. Aleppo. Regime forces are closing in and bunker busters are raining down.
Bilal Abdul Kareem @BilalKareem

Perhaps my final message from E. Aleppo. Regime forces are closing in and bunker busters are raining down.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Russian airstrikes are raining down on the city as pro-government forces are reportedly entering homes in east Aleppo and executing residents, including women and children.

Twitter: @AlabedBana

People still inside the city have been using Twitter to share what many believe are their final messages to the world.

Twitter: @AlabedBana

The account run by the family of Bana Alabed, a 7-year-old girl, tweeted Tuesday morning that her father had been injured in the takeover.

Twitter: @AlabedBana
ADVERTISEMENT
Twitter: @AlabedBana

Local journalists and activists are pleading with international communities for protection.

Twitter: @montheretaky
Twitter: @Mr_Alhamdo
Twitter: @Mr_Alhamdo
ADVERTISEMENT

And sharing photos from inside the area.

Twitter: @Mr_Alhamdo
Twitter: @Rami_Zien
Twitter: @Rami_Zien

UN human rights office spokesperson Rupert Colville told BuzzFeed News that of the 82 reportedly killed, 11 were women and 13 were children.

Twitter: @ZouhirAlShimale
ADVERTISEMENT
Twitter: @ZouhirAlShimale
Twitter: @SyriaCivilDef

The local volunteer rescue force, the White Helmets, described streets full of dead bodies and a still unknown number of casualties.

Twitter: @SyriaCivilDef
Twitter: @SyriaCivilDef

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, 415 civilians and 364 rebel fighters have been killed in Aleppo since Nov. 15.

Twitter: @Osha001
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT