There's A German Politician Named Christian Lindner And His Posters Are Fucking Amazing

world

There are giant photos of Angela Merkel everywhere, and, honestly, it's weird.

By Ryan Broderick

Posted on September 20, 2017, at 6:37 a.m. ET

There's an election happening in Germany right now and if you're not in the country, there's something you might not know about...

Handout / Getty Images

Germans really fucking seem to love campaign posters.

Ryan Broderick / BuzzFeed

And they don't really seem to care where they put them. For instance, this candidate put a poster that says "know what's inside" next to a port-a-potty.

Twitter: @DerMestermann

And "Es ist zeit" means "it's time," which, in this case, is, uh, really 🤔.

Twitter: @SophiePassmann
The whole thing is totally nuts.

official-deutschland.tumblr.com

This guy didn't even bother turning around for his photo.

Twitter: @Hub_Volmer

There's a lot going on here.

Twitter: @LizasWelt

Look, I don't speak German, but I'm fairly confident this would be extremely confusing in any language.

Twitter: @aki_g
And I honestly thought this was some kind of parking sign. Apparently, it's a campaign poster for the Marxist-Lenin Party.

Ryan Broderick / BuzzFeed

Who's even looking up there? (Also, why is the AFD obsessed with pregnant women?)

Ryan Broderick / BuzzFeed

Oh, and sometimes they're giant. Look, it's just a giant Angela Merkel chilling in the middle of a highway median. Not weird.

Ryan Broderick / BuzzFeed

They're literally everywhere!

Ryan Broderick / BuzzFeed
This dude, though, I've decided, is the master of German election posters.

Ryan Broderick / BuzzFeed

His name is Christian Lindner. He's the leader of the liberal Free Democratic Party of Germany. All of his posters are in black and white??? and I'm obsessed with them.

Christian Lindner

They've all got this "pop star your mom liked in the '80s doing a comeback album" kind of vibe to them.

Christian Lindner

Like, if you told me this was a screenshot from some weird German Netflix drama I'd believe you.

Christian Lindner
He also loves phones and technology, I guess, so a lot of his posters end up looking like one of those ads trying to convince you to switch your cell phone contract.

Christian Lindner

This one is very "I just got divorced and decided to try out Tinder for the first time" and I love it.

Christian Lindner

Like, tell me this doesn't look like a Robbie Williams album cover.

Christian Lindner

🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔

Robbie Williams

But sadly, not even Christian Lindner can figure out where to put his posters. The one on the right says, "The whole pose photo thing really gets on my nerves."

Twitter: @bearlin_pics

Anyways, Germany's weird.

