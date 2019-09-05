Facebook's Dating App Is Launching In The US. Here's How It Works.
And no, it won't match you with your pre-existing Facebook friends.
Facebook on Thursday announced the US debut of its dating service, which had previously only been available in Colombia. Facebook Dating is now available to users who are 18 and older and it will not match you with your pre-existing Facebook friends.
Facebook Dating requires opting into the service and it isn't really part of your Facebook profile. You must create a separate Dating profile which is then linked to your Facebook and Instagram profiles. You fill out the profile, as you would on services like Ok Cupid or Bumble, and it will start matching you with people who have similar interests.
It will allow you to link your Instagram profile which would allow you to pull in Instagram photos. It will eventually allow users to pull stories from Facebook and Instagram, as well.
Facebook Dating also integrates with Groups and Events that you are part of. Product manager Nathan Sharp at a launch event Thursday described Facebook Events as "missed connections". The dating app will also allow you to share your live location.
Obviously, there are a bevy of security concerns with something like this. According to Facebook's release announcement, you can delete your dating profile at any time and will allow you to toggle what details it displays, including hometown, religion, occupation, and gender.
"We’re committed to protecting people’s privacy within Facebook Dating so that we can create a place where people feel comfortable looking for a date and starting meaningful relationships," Erin Egan, VP and Chief Privacy Officer said in a blog post Thursday.
While Facebook Dating won't match you with your Facebook friends — which means you won't accidentally see your uncle on there — it does have a feature called Secret Crush that will let you flirt with people you already know. Secret Crush lets you choose up to nine friends to label as a crush. If one of those nine friends adds you, as well, it notifies you.
Facebook Dating lives entirely on the Facebook mobile app. It also doesn't require users to match before sending messages.
Also, in case you're worried about accidentally letting all your friends and family know you're on the prowl: Facebook Dating is siloed off entirely from your News Feed, eliminating all risks of being horny on main.
