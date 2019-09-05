Facebook's Dating App Is Launching In The US. Here's How It Works.

Facebook The Facebook Dating landing page.

Facebook on Thursday announced the US debut of its dating service, which had previously only been available in Colombia. Facebook Dating is now available to users who are 18 and older and it will not match you with your pre-existing Facebook friends.

Facebook Dating requires opting into the service and it isn't really part of your Facebook profile. You must create a separate Dating profile which is then linked to your Facebook and Instagram profiles. You fill out the profile, as you would on services like Ok Cupid or Bumble, and it will start matching you with people who have similar interests. It will allow you to link your Instagram profile which would allow you to pull in Instagram photos. It will eventually allow users to pull stories from Facebook and Instagram, as well.

Facebook A screenshot of Facebook Dating's privacy settings.

Facebook Dating also integrates with Groups and Events that you are part of. Product manager Nathan Sharp at a launch event Thursday described Facebook Events as "missed connections". The dating app will also allow you to share your live location.

Obviously, there are a bevy of security concerns with something like this. According to Facebook's release announcement, you can delete your dating profile at any time and will allow you to toggle what details it displays, including hometown, religion, occupation, and gender. "We’re committed to protecting people’s privacy within Facebook Dating so that we can create a place where people feel comfortable looking for a date and starting meaningful relationships," Erin Egan, VP and Chief Privacy Officer said in a blog post Thursday.

Facebook A screenshot of Facebook Dating's "Secret Crush" feature.