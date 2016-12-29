Milo Yiannopoulos Once Self-Published A Book Of Poetry Full Of Plagiarized Tori Amos Lyrics

It was reported on Thursday that the conservative writer had signed a $250,000 book deal with a Simon & Schuster imprint. His previous publishing effort, however, was less impressive.

Yiannopoulos was infamously banned from Twitter in July for organizing a campaign of harassment against Leslie Jones, star of Saturday Night Live and Ghostbusters.

"They said banning me from Twitter would finish me off. Just as I predicted, the opposite has happened," Yiannopoulos told The Hollywood Reporter. "Did it hurt Madonna being banned from MTV in the 1990s? Did all that negative press hurt Donald Trump's chances of winning the election?"

Threshold Editions, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, confirmed to BuzzFeed News that it will publish DANGEROUS by Yiannopoulos on March 14.

"DANGEROUS will be a book on free speech by the outspoken and controversial gay British writer and editor at Breitbart News who describes himself as 'the most fabulous supervillain on the internet,'" the statement added.

Yiannopoulos refused to confirm the financial details of the book deal, but The Hollywood Reporter cited people with knowledge of the situation as a source of the $250,000 figure. Though Yiannopoulos is still banned from Twitter, he is currently an editor at conservative news site, Breitbart, which is where Steve Bannon, chief strategist and senior counselor for President-elect Donald Trump, was a former executive chair member.