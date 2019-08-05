E3 Accidentally Doxxed Over 2000 Journalists, YouTubers, And Streamers

A massive database of video game journalists, YouTubers, and streamers leaked after it was discovered last week.



The Entertainment Software Association, which runs the E3 video game expo, was storing the names, addresses, emails, and phone numbers of over 2,000 attendees on a public page on their website. A copy of the list, viewed by BuzzFeed News, was archived on several popular message boards for trolls, and includes the home addresses of many reporters.

One comment on a thread discussing the leak said, “they were asking for it for being 'gaming journalists' in the first place."

The leaked list was discovered by journalist and YouTube creator Sophia Narwitz. Narwitz made a video about the database, titled "The Entertainment Software Association just doxxed over 2000 journalists and content creators," last week.

Narwitz told BuzzFeed News that some members of the media criticized her following her her video, accusing her of drawing attention to the list. Making Narwitz's role in this more complicated is her history with the pro-GamerGate subreddit, r/KotakuInAction. She's currently arguing publicly with members of the gaming site Kotaku.

Based on screenshots Narwitz tweeted, however, she did attempt to notify ESA about the leak before making her video about it.

"I think this whole event shows a stunning level of incompetence on the ESA’s part. The file wasn’t password protected, it was just in the open for anyone to download with a single click," she said.

Harassment against those included on the list appears to have already begun.

