What If All Of "Avengers: Infinity War" Was A Time Loop Started By Doctor Strange?

The Ancient One explains that the ability to peer into one's future using the Time Stone is limited by the lifespan of the user. Basically, you can only look in the future as far as your own death.

"I spent so many years peering through time...looking at this exact moment. But I can't see past it," the Ancient One tells Strange.

Which would mean that Doctor Strange could look into the future as much as he goddamn pleased, but he would be unable to look past the moment he was dusted on Titan.