A Video Of A Guy Banging A McChicken Sandwich Trended And Everyone Is Freaking Out

news

Why, why, why, why, why, why, why, why, why, why, why, why???????

By Ryan Broderick

Headshot of Ryan Broderick

Ryan Broderick

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on August 30, 2016, at 10:04 a.m. ET

On Sunday, Twitter user @_salamander_man tweeted a video of a man using a McDonald’s McChicken sandwich to masturbate. The original tweet appears to have been deleted, but @_salamander_man tweeted another version of the video, which you can watch here if YOU REALLY WANT TO, BUT LIKE, WHY WOULD YOU WANT TO?!

twitter.com

Not only did the video become a massive trending topic on Twitter, according to multiple reports on Twitter, but it also trended for several hours at the top of Facebook.

Facebook

The Twitter user who posted the original video told BuzzFeed News via direct message that his name is Kevin and that he's a 15-year-old from Austin, Texas.

Twitter: @_Salamander_Man

Weirdly, he said the original tweet only got around 900 retweets.

Twitter: @_Salamander_Man

"Of course the guy in the video wasn't me," he said.

Twitter: @_Salamander_Man

Even though the original tweet only got a few hundred retweets, many of the reactions from people who watched it pushed it further and further up Facebook's and Twitter's trending topic lists.

Twitter: @SkyWilliams

YouTuber Sky Williams seems to have boosted the video's reach by posting several viral reactions about the video.

Twitter: @SkyWilliams

But basically, everyone started talking about the video and freaking out.

Twitter: @geraldtbh
Twitter: @lily_marston

Seth Rogen even stumbled across the video — or at least heard about it.

Twitter: @Sethrogen

There were also tons of jokes about it.

Twitter: @NoHoesGeorge
Twitter: @DeondreLamont

Interestingly, the McChicken video trended only a few days after Facebook announced it was replacing the humans who were running the trending topics with algorithms.

Twitter: @ChadJordan23
Twitter: @Powerful

So far, aside from a video of someone having sex with chicken sandwiches, the human-free trending-topics section has also featured a fake story about Fox News' Megyn Kelly.

Twitter: @K_Boomafoo
Twitter: @ExTheMan

When asked why his video seems to have trended so fast on Twitter and Facebook, @_salamander_man — or "Kevin" — told BuzzFeed News, "the reason it might of blown up was because people kept retweeting it."