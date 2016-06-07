Bretagne, The Last 9/11 Service Dog To Work At Ground Zero, Was Put Down

As of 2014, Bretagne was considered the last living service dog that had been employed by FEMA to work at Ground Zero directly after 9/11.

Up until recently, Bretagne had been spending her old age working at a local elementary school as a dog that children can read aloud to so they can practice their reading skills.

And even received the bone to the Gramercy Dog Park — which is sort of like getting the key to the city, but for dogs.

Corliss told Today that she decided it was time to put Bretagne down when she went through days without being able to do her favorite thing in the entire world: eat.

"She was really anxious last night and she just wanted to be with me," Corliss told Today on Monday. "So I laid down with her, right next to her. When she could feel me, she could settle down and go to sleep. I slept with her like that all night."