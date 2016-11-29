BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

A Tumblr User Mailed Another Tumblr User Her Severed Toe To Make Into A Necklace

news / viral

A Tumblr User Mailed Another Tumblr User Her Severed Toe To Make Into A Necklace

WARNING: This post contains photos of a severed toe in a jar.

By Ryan Broderick

Headshot of Ryan Broderick

Ryan Broderick

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on November 29, 2016, at 12:58 a.m. ET

Earlier this month, a Tumblr user by the name of cummy-eyelids posted photos of a severed toe that she was sent in the mail by another Tumblr user named royallyoily.

cummy-eyelids.tumblr.com

In the comments beneath the photos, the two users talked about how happy they were to be turning royallyoily's toe into a necklace.

cummy-eyelids.tumblr.com

This is the toe.

cummy-eyelids.tumblr.com

Yeah.

cummy-eyelids.tumblr.com
ADVERTISEMENT

Obviously, other users were very upset about this whole thing.

ahndaodiu.tumblr.com
carbink.tumblr.com

And the controversy spilled over on to Twitter, where even more people were very, very upset.

Twitter: @leyawn
Twitter: @tenryuuwu
ADVERTISEMENT

There was a ton of misinformation circulating, as well.

Twitter: @flickiesisland
Twitter: @theshrimplord

Thankfully, cummy-eyelids, a 23-year-old named Lana, told BuzzFeed News the whole story. First off, no, royallyoily, a 26-year-old named Hayley, did not sever her own toe to make into jewelry.

Hayley had her toe amputated for medical reasons in 2011. Lana is an artist who posts photos of her projects on Tumblr. Typically, she said she works with "wet specimens, bones, and skulls" and said she "makes jewelry out of copper and silver."

"This project is just a nice way for me to combine my skills," Lana said.

She said that she plans on re-preserving the toe and putting it in a pretty, pendant-sized jar.

Obviously, all this attention spilled back on to her blog, where Lana answered some questions about it.

cummy-eyelids.tumblr.com
ADVERTISEMENT
cummy-eyelids.tumblr.com

Lana also cleared up the fact that she and Hayley aren't real-life friends — they actually met on Tumblr.

cummy-eyelids.tumblr.com
cummy-eyelids.tumblr.com

Also, judging by some of the questions, it looks like Lana might have even more Tumblr user body part projects lined up in the future.

cummy-eyelids.tumblr.com

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT