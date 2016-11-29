A Tumblr User Mailed Another Tumblr User Her Severed Toe To Make Into A Necklace
WARNING: This post contains photos of a severed toe in a jar.
Earlier this month, a Tumblr user by the name of cummy-eyelids posted photos of a severed toe that she was sent in the mail by another Tumblr user named royallyoily.
In the comments beneath the photos, the two users talked about how happy they were to be turning royallyoily's toe into a necklace.
This is the toe.
Yeah.
ADVERTISEMENT
Obviously, other users were very upset about this whole thing.
And the controversy spilled over on to Twitter, where even more people were very, very upset.
ADVERTISEMENT
There was a ton of misinformation circulating, as well.
Thankfully, cummy-eyelids, a 23-year-old named Lana, told BuzzFeed News the whole story. First off, no, royallyoily, a 26-year-old named Hayley, did not sever her own toe to make into jewelry.
Hayley had her toe amputated for medical reasons in 2011. Lana is an artist who posts photos of her projects on Tumblr. Typically, she said she works with "wet specimens, bones, and skulls" and said she "makes jewelry out of copper and silver."
"This project is just a nice way for me to combine my skills," Lana said.
She said that she plans on re-preserving the toe and putting it in a pretty, pendant-sized jar.
Obviously, all this attention spilled back on to her blog, where Lana answered some questions about it.
ADVERTISEMENT
Lana also cleared up the fact that she and Hayley aren't real-life friends — they actually met on Tumblr.
Also, judging by some of the questions, it looks like Lana might have even more Tumblr user body part projects lined up in the future.
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
-
Ryan Broderick is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Ryan Broderick at ryan@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.