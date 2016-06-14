A Dude Trolled A Whole Bunch Of People On Facebook With This Predicting-The-Future Trick

Pablo Reyes posted this status recently on his Facebook account. Only if you look at it, it would seem like he actually posted it last December. In the status he makes all kinds of predictions, including the death of Harambe the gorilla, Prince, and Muhammad Ali.

Reyes' post went super viral — it's been shared over 170,000 times. It looks like some people figured out how he faked the whole thing, but it seemed like a good amount of the folks coming across the status took it at face value.

So here's how you do it. You write out your mysterious prediction of something that happened and set the date for way back in the past on your timeline. It's the little clock icon on your Facebook wall.

Hit post and voila! It's now way back on your timeline. Facebook even asks if you want to notify people about the post.

Also, our readers have pointed out a second way to do it, as well. Which is literally just editing an old post. Here's screenshots of Reyes' before and after.

Considering how far Reyes' status has spread, BuzzFeed News asked him if he felt like he was duping people. He said the only thing that bothers him is how people on Facebook believe everything they read.

"I feel like people — I don't want to call people dumb — but I think it's up to the people to kind of make the decisions about what they hear and what they're being told," he said.

Interestingly, this isn't the first time Reyes has created massively shared hoaxes on Facebook.