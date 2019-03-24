The Cruise Ship That Lost Power Near The Norway Coast Arrived At Port After A Day Of Rescue Operations

The Viking Cruises ship that was stranded due to engine trouble arrived at port on Sunday in Molde, Norway, after nearly 24 hours of rescue operations.

Over 890 people, including 436 passengers and 458 crew members, were still onboard the ship as it approached the port using its own power, after restarting one of its engines. The ship docked at 4:30 p.m. local time, a spokesperson for Viking Cruises told BuzzFeed News.

The ship approached with one tugboat leading the way and another tugboat following as it headed toward the coastal Norwegian town, the Norwegian Joint Rescue Coordination Center tweeted.

A total of 1,373 people were onboard the ship when it experienced engine failure and issued a mayday call around 2 p.m. local time Saturday, off the western Hustadvika coast, prompting evacuations by helicopter.

While passengers on the ship waited to be evacuated, rough sea conditions tossed furniture and passengers around the ship, and sea water flooded a muster station.

