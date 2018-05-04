A Lot Of Voters Are Still Undecided About The Kucinich Vs. Cordray Primary

"It’s possible that you could see an upset by Kucinich if progressives turn out in Cuyahoga County area.”

Ohio’s tighter-than-expected Democratic gubernatorial primary is still tighter than expected just days before voters head to the polls.

The race between Richard Cordray, the former head of the Consumer Financial Protection Board, and Dennis Kucinich, the firebrand progressive and former member of Congress who’s pitched himself as a progressive Donald Trump, has garnered national attention this spring — as yet another example of Democrats deciding what the party should prioritize.

How close it is depends on which poll you’re looking at.

A late March poll from SurveyUSA showed the candidates tied with 21% each, among 509 likely voters. A mid-April poll from the 1984 Society showed Cordray in the lead with 27% of the vote and Kucinich with 13% among 500 likely Democratic primary voters. The latest polling — of 333 likely Democratic voters from the Community Research Institute at Baldwin Wallace University — gives Richard Cordray 31% to Kucinich’s 15%, but 41% of voters are still undecided just days before Election Day.

That one remained constant across all of the polling: an unusually large pool of undecided voters, leaving the race up in the air.

This is not for want of persuasion efforts from of the party’s most prominent figures and groups that have thrown their support behind the two candidates. Sen. Elizabeth Warren endorsed and stumped for Richard Cordray, who also pulled endorsements from a sizeable portion of Ohio’s unions, while the Sanders-aligned group Our Revolution endorsed Kucinich (though not Sanders himself), along with the National Nurses Organizing Committee, and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (who previously accompanied Kucinich on a much-scrutinized trip to Syria).

“Now, this election could be very close,” Gabbard tells Ohio voters in her endorsement video. “Every single vote matters.”