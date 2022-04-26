Vice President Kamala Harris has tested positive for COVID-19, the White House announced on Tuesday.

“She has exhibited no symptoms, will isolate and continue to work from the Vice President’s residence,” said Kirsten Allen, press secretary to the vice president, in a statement. "She has not been a close contact to the President or First Lady due to their respective recent travel schedules. She will follow CDC guidelines and the advice of her physicians. The Vice President will return to the White House when she tests negative.”

Harris, who is 57, is fully vaccinated and received her Moderna booster shot on Oct. 27.

Harris’s positive test also comes as a new wave of coronavirus infections has swept across Washington, DC, following the Omicron wave in January.

In March, second gentleman Doug Emhoff tested positive for COVID, and earlier this month, dozens of people, including Attorney General Merrick Garland, tested positive following the high-profile Gridiron dinner.



