Kamala Harris Has Tested Positive For COVID

The White House announced that Harris has not been in close contact with President Joe Biden and will continue working from home.

By
Ryan Brooks
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Alex Wong / Getty Images

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during an infrastructure announcement in front of the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations on Dec. 16, 2021.

Vice President Kamala Harris has tested positive for COVID-19, the White House announced on Tuesday.

“She has exhibited no symptoms, will isolate and continue to work from the Vice President’s residence,” said Kirsten Allen, press secretary to the vice president, in a statement. "She has not been a close contact to the President or First Lady due to their respective recent travel schedules. She will follow CDC guidelines and the advice of her physicians. The Vice President will return to the White House when she tests negative.”

Harris, who is 57, is fully vaccinated and received her Moderna booster shot on Oct. 27.

Harris’s positive test also comes as a new wave of coronavirus infections has swept across Washington, DC, following the Omicron wave in January.

In March, second gentleman Doug Emhoff tested positive for COVID, and earlier this month, dozens of people, including Attorney General Merrick Garland, tested positive following the high-profile Gridiron dinner.


