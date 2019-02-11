Kamala Harris Said Marijuana “Gives A Lot Of People Joy” As She Reiterated Her Support For Legalization

Sen. Kamala Harris revealed Monday she had smoked a joint “a long time ago” while discussing her support for legalization of marijuana.

Asked on the New York City radio show The Breakfast Club if rumors that she didn’t support legalization were real, Harris laughed. “That’s not true,” Harris told host Charlemagne tha God. “Half my family is from Jamaica, are you kidding me?”

“I think it gives a lot of people joy,” the California Democrat later added. “We need more joy in the world.”