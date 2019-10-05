Four Homeless Men Were Beaten To Death With A Metal Pipe As They Slept
Police say the men were attacked while they were sleeping.
Four homeless men were killed in Lower Manhattan early Saturday morning after they were beaten with a metal pipe while they were sleeping, New York City police said.
At a press conference on Saturday, NYPD officials said a 911 call at 1:49 a.m. alerted them to an assault taking place in the Chinatown neighborhood. When police arrived on the scene, they discovered a man lying in the street with severe head trauma. A second man with head trauma approached them during their investigation of the scene. Police then canvassed the area and discovered three other men who'd been attacked.
A total of four men were pronounced dead on the scene and another was transported to Cornell Hospital in critical condition.
Witnesses told police they saw a man hit another man in the head repeatedly with a metal object before leaving the scene.
Police discovered a 24-year-old man who was carrying a metal pipe near the area of the scene and took him into custody.
Deputy Chief Inspector Michael Baldassano told reporters that the 24-year-old man also appeared to be homeless and that the motive behind the attacks appeared to be "random" at this stage in their investigation.
The Bowery Mission, a homelessness advocacy group in New York, estimates that in a city of 8.5 million people, nearly 1 in every 121 residents is currently experiencing homelessness.
Homelessness advocates have becoming increasingly unsatisfied with Mayor de Blasio's housing and homelessness policy and what they see as his unwillingness to designate more affordable housing units for homeless people. Only 10% of the more than 135,000 affordable housing units built during de Blasio's administration have been allocated for homeless New Yorkers, Gothamist reported.
The mayor's office did not immediately respond for comment about the Saturday morning attacks.
Police officers say they are still canvassing the area for victims and have encouraged anyone who may have witnessed or been a victim of a similar attack to come forward.
