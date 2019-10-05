Four Homeless Men Were Beaten To Death With A Metal Pipe As They Slept

Four homeless men were killed in Lower Manhattan early Saturday morning after they were beaten with a metal pipe while they were sleeping, New York City police said.

At a press conference on Saturday, NYPD officials said a 911 call at 1:49 a.m. alerted them to an assault taking place in the Chinatown neighborhood. When police arrived on the scene, they discovered a man lying in the street with severe head trauma. A second man with head trauma approached them during their investigation of the scene. Police then canvassed the area and discovered three other men who'd been attacked.

A total of four men were pronounced dead on the scene and another was transported to Cornell Hospital in critical condition.

Witnesses told police they saw a man hit another man in the head repeatedly with a metal object before leaving the scene.

Police discovered a 24-year-old man who was carrying a metal pipe near the area of the scene and took him into custody.

Deputy Chief Inspector Michael Baldassano told reporters that the 24-year-old man also appeared to be homeless and that the motive behind the attacks appeared to be "random" at this stage in their investigation.