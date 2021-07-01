Republicans Are Now Making Critical Race Theory A Campaign Issue As They Try To Take Control Of The House

The Republican Party is associating Democrats in close 2022 midterm election races with critical race theory, deploying their latest culture war strategy as part of the right’s bid to regain control of the House of Representatives.

The strategy is rooted in what Republican officials believe worked for them in 2020: tying Democrats in swing districts to a hyperemotional and tense local issue, even if it’s not something that Congress has much of a role in. In the last election, it was police funding and Black Lives Matter protests.

After last summer’s widespread protests around policing and race, the far right has built an inaccurate narrative around critical race theory, misappropriating the term to inspire fear among white people by suggesting that their children are being shamed for being white, silenced in the classroom, or indoctrinated with radical teachings. Critical race theory, in reality, acknowledges the country’s long history of racism and resulting inequity as a factor when evaluating policy — but it’s quickly become a catchall term for pushback on diversity efforts.

With that groundwork laid, the party is coalescing around a movement to ban critical race theory in public school curriculum. Tucker Carlson relentlessly hammers this to Fox News viewers, some Republican members of Congress bring it up at unrelated hearings, and parents are being arrested protesting it at board meetings for schools where critical race theory isn’t taught.

Earlier this month, Rep. Haley Stevens, a Democrat from Michigan, was heckled during an intense town hall after she told a crowd that she didn’t believe school curriculums were a congressional issue. The exchange came after she was questioned about her stance on “non-empirical critical race theory” being taught in classrooms.

The National Republican Congressional Committee, the party’s House campaign arm, quickly published the exchange online with the headline, “You’re a Coward!”

And last week, the NRCC linked Democratic Reps. Jahana Hayes of Connecticut, Cindy Axne of Iowa, and Andy Kim of New Jersey to critical race theory.

“Andy Kim is flirting with critical race theory,” read an email blasted to reporters by an NRCC staffer. “Does Kim want Critical Race Theory included as part of the curriculum in New Jersey schools?”

In Axne’s case, the NRCC sent out a similar email pointing out her silence on the topic as state representatives move to ban the concept in schools.

All of the Democrats targeted by the NRCC over the past month represent districts that appear on lists of vulnerable seats up for reelection in 2022. They’re all representative of sparse suburban districts, a key group of voters Republicans are trying to win back, according to CityLab’s index of congressional density.

It’s a familiar playbook, where Republicans hyperpolarize progressive causes then tie Democrats to them. In 2020, Max Rose, a Democrat, lost to Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, a Republican from Staten Island, after Republicans pummeled the one-term member of Congress with ads linking him to Black Lives Matters protesters, which didn’t help in a borough that Donald Trump won. Republicans also targeted Rose and Dana Balter, a Democrat who lost to Rep. John Katko in New York’s 24th District, by tying them to calls for ending cash bail.