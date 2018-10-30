A Top House Democrat Urged A Candidate Accused Of Domestic Violence To End His Campaign. Now He Is Set To Campaign With Him.

When allegations of domestic violence in divorce filings surfaced against South Carolina congressional candidate Archie Parnell last summer, national Democratic leadership swiftly condemned his campaign and called on him to drop out of the race. He did not. And now two prominent Washington Democrats are supporting his campaign in the final days of the race.

Rep. Jim Clyburn, the assistant leader for House Democrats, will appear with Parnell at a fish fry on November 5th in Sumter, South Carolina, Parnell campaign spokesman Michael Wukela confirmed to BuzzFeed News.

“We approached the congressman on this and we’re thrilled he said yes,” Wukela told BuzzFeed News over a phone call Tuesday afternoon.

A spokesperson for Clyburn didn’t immediately respond for comment.

Early in October, Rep. Cedric Richmond, the chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, donated $1,000 through his campaign to Parnell’s campaign amid a round of contributions to Democratic House candidates across the country. In August, End Citizens United, a PAC that supports candidates in favor of campaign finance reform, contributed $2,500 to Parnell's campaign, according to FEC filings.

Spokespeople for Richmond and End Citizen's United did not immediately respond for comment.

Parnell was once considered South Carolina Democrats’ best hope at flipping a congressional seat in the state, where Clyburn is the only Democrat in the state’s congressional delegation. Parnell narrowly lost to Republican Ralph Norman in a special election in 2017 to fill Mick Mulvaney’s seat.

The Democratic Party’s congressional campaign arm added the district to its list of battleground districts earlier this year, and national and local support coalesced behind Parnell’s campaign. But that all flipped once The Post and Courier reported on the allegations that Parnell had broken the glass door of a friend’s apartment and physically abused his ex-wife while in college in the 1970s. After the allegations surfaced, local and national Democratic officials fled the race, including the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, the state Democratic Party, and Clyburn.