The Choice In Clinton’s Last Ad: “Dark And Divisive,” Or “Hopeful And Inclusive”?

WHITE PLAINS, NY — The night before polls open across the country, Hillary Clinton will lay out her closing argument for a “hopeful and inclusive” vision in a two-minute direct-to-camera ad set to reach an estimated national audience of 20 million people.



“I think we can all agree it’s been a long campaign. But tomorrow, you get to pick our next president,” Clinton says, dressed in white, looking into the camera as the ad opens.

The choice on Tuesday, the Democratic nominee says, is a simple one: “Is America dark and divisive, or hopeful and inclusive?”

The ad was billed by a campaign official on Monday morning as a “personal and positive closing message,” following what has been a long slog of an election, some 18 months after two polarizing figures began their rise to the nomination — one a distrusted figure and mainstay of American politics, the other a divisive outsider defined by a campaign of offensive remarks.

The ad will run nationally during the two network television shows with the largest Monday audience, The Voice on NBC and Kevin Can Wait on CBS, the campaign official said. It amounts to Clinton's single biggest ad buy and her first two-minute ad of the election.

“Our core values are being tested in this election. But everywhere I go, people are refusing to be defined by fear and division,” Clinton says in the spot. “I believe in our people. I love this country. And I’m convinced that our best days are ahead of us if we reach for them together. I want to be a president for all Americans. Not just those who support me in this election.”

As the ad comes to a close, Clinton, often cast as a fighter above all else, promises to “work my heart out as president.”

“We won’t always get it right. But you can count on this. I never quit. And I never will,” she says.

“So tonight, I’m asking for your vote. And tomorrow, let’s make history together. I’m Hillary Clinton, and one last time, I approve this message.”