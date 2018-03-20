Staffers At A Top, Bernie-Backed Progressive Firm Have Unionized

Staffers on at least nine campaigns have unionized this year, pushing for better wages, hours, and policies for reporting misconduct. Revolution Messaging, a firm that recently made headlines over its handling of a harassment complaint, is one of the first consulting firms to see its staffers unionize.

Bernie Sanders at a rally for Randy Bryce last month. Sanders alumni at the firm Revolution Messaging and Bryce staffers have each formed unions.

On Monday morning, a sudden wave of cheers sounded through the offices of the progressive digital consulting firm behind Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign.



The staffers at Revolution Messaging had just formed their own union.

Ahead of this year’s midterm elections, a growing number of Democratic campaign workers are now moving to push the party that champions fair labor rights to apply the same standards to its own employees in an industry where the hours are long, the work is transient, and power dynamics and murky reporting structures can leave staffers with little recourse to address problems of misconduct and discrimination.

So far this year, staffers on at least nine 2018 campaigns have unionized, ratifying collective bargaining agreements on wages, work hours, benefits, housing, and new policies surrounding sexual harassment and workplace misconduct.

Revolution Messaging, the Washington-based company that helped run Sanders’ digital strategy, is one of the first political firms to see its staffers form a union.

Employees at Revolution Messaging notified the firm's management of its decision to form a union with a local chapter of the NewsGuild-Communications Workers of America, part of the country's largest communications and media labor union.

“As progressives who care deeply about the work that we do, we feel that it’s time to illustrate our pro-labor values by organizing ourselves," members of the union wrote in its letter to the firm's senior staff.

"Unionizing Revolution Messaging will allow us to truly become the progressive beacon we have always strived to be. Our union will allow everyone at Rev to have a voice on the job and a seat at the table, which will undoubtedly help retain current and future employees, bolster our recruitment efforts moving forward, and attract business from clients who seek out unionized firms. At the end of the day, unionizing will only be better for business and for everyone who works here.”

Later that morning, founder and CEO Scott Goodstein recognized the union, offering words of support. “This is great news!” he wrote. “As most of you know, we fought on behalf of dozens of labor unions since our inception, and it is part of our DNA. We believe in workers’ rights, labor rights, women's rights and human rights.”

The firm is expected to enter into negotiations with staffers and representatives at the NewsGuild-CWA.