Bernie Sanders Is Ending His Presidential Campaign

Bernie Sanders is ending his campaign for president, he told his campaign staff in a call Wednesday morning.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic that has shut down much of American life over the last month, Sanders faced strict constraints on his ability to campaign — and increasingly impossible odds in a Democratic presidential primary against Joe Biden that has been all but over for weeks.

The timing of the suspension, one day after a Wisconsin primary put lives at risk as voters showed up to vote in masks and rubber gloves on Tuesday, still came as a surprise stop to a 15-month presidential campaign. The Sanders campaign was hiring new employees as of Tuesday, according to a person familiar with the open posts.



For Sanders, it's the end to an odyssey that took him from obscurity to national fame, transforming Democratic politics in the process. Five years ago, only a small group of reporters and onlookers joined him on a lawn in Washington, when the candidate first explained he would run for president to make sure someone articulated his agenda. Since then, Sanders has raised hundreds of millions of dollars, spoke to hundreds of thousands of people in venues across the country, won more than two dozen states and the votes of millions.



But he didn't win the Democratic nomination.

Sanders retained vibrant support young Democrats in this year's contests, and built support among Latino voters that did not exist in 2016. But after rising to the top of polls and becoming the race's clear front-runner after a massive win in Nevada, Sanders slipped in South Carolina and Super Tuesday, as the candidate field thinned and black and more moderate white voters consolidated behind a single candidate. Biden, the fixture of Democratic politics with whom Sanders disagrees but has a personal affinity for, will almost certainly be the nominee.

It's a profound disappointment for a candidate and movement who believed that this time was their time.

When Sanders announced last year, his campaign emphasized the idea of turning the nonvoter, often poor and ignored by both parties, into a voter, and expanding the electorate — Sanders's own evolved theory of how to win in America.

"It is a gamble to see whether we can bring those people into the political process,” he said in an interview last year. “One way you do it is to say, ‘You see that guy? He’s YOU. You’re workin’ for $12 an hour, you can’t afford health insurance — so is he. Listen to what he has to say. It’s not Bernie Sanders talking, you know? It’s that guy. Join us.”



The policies were the same as before — health care as right, the reduction of personal debt, changes to the criminal justice and immigration systems — but in 2019, Sanders reorganized much of his campaign around town halls meant to connect those stories into one larger vision of America.

For a time, it looked as though his campaign might be idling.

In early October, Sanders — a 78-year-old with endurance and a personal loathing for physical illness — suffered a heart attack during a campaign swing through Nevada. But the existential moment, counterintuitively, marked the beginning of a comeback: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez endorsed. Sanders started ticking up again in the polls, as progressives coalesced around the candidate who never deviates. ("There is only one," as campaign co-chair Nina Turner told a Queens audience at the "Bernie Is Back" rally the campaign put on after the heart attack.) The money, as always, continued to pour in.

In 2016, his refusal to fundraise in the kinds of high-dollar, closed-door fundraising environments that became a bipartisan status quo in the 21st century resulted in a cash boom online for the democratic socialist in 2016. Raising more than $100 million online, Sanders proved it was possible to raise major money for a campaign without major donors. And those small-dollar donors never changed over five years.



But the historic turnout Sanders had both predicted and longed-for did not come to pass. Despite his near monopoly on voters under age 30, young voters have not voted at record numbers in the nominating contests so far, while some of the white working-class voters choosing Biden. And, ultimately, despite significant attention paid to organizing this time out, Sanders still has not improved with black voters, particularly those who live in the South, and older voters of all ages.

In the last days of active campaigning before the coronavirus pandemic set in, the Sanders campaign was riddled with debate over what to do next — whether to attack Biden, drop out early, aggressively push a policy agenda to move Biden to the left. The result was a slow period as the realization set in that a campaign that once appeared unstoppable would soon be over.

“He was never able to expand his coalition,” Mark Longabaugh, a top adviser who split with the campaign early last year, told BuzzFeed News last month. “He just didn’t succeed at it.”