Your Guide To The Royal Wedding 2018: Everything You Need To Know

Yes, Prince Harry, aka Prince Henry Charles Albert David of Wales, 33, and Rachel Meghan Markle, 36, are getting married at 12 p.m. (BST) on Saturday, May 19, at the Windsor Castle in Great Britain. And of course, you’re freaking out and need to know what time it starts in your time zone, how best to watch it, and how to celebrate the day in style. (Fascinator, anyone?)

So here's your ultimate guide to everything royal wedding. Find out who’s invited (and who’s not); how to start celebrating (food and drink recipes for your royal wedding party!); the latest on Meghan Markle’s father; and the details about the royal children who will be in the wedding.

