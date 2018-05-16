BuzzFeed News

Your Guide To The Royal Wedding 2018: Everything You Need To Know

Here’s what you need to know about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding, including the date and time, how to watch it, and food and drink recipes you can make to celebrate the couple.

By Roxanne Emadi

Last updated on May 19, 2018, at 6:41 a.m. ET

Posted on May 16, 2018, at 12:30 p.m. ET

Watch the royal wedding live on the BuzzFeed News Facebook page or YouTube.

Yes, Prince Harry, aka Prince Henry Charles Albert David of Wales, 33, and Rachel Meghan Markle, 36, are getting married at 12 p.m. (BST) on Saturday, May 19, at the Windsor Castle in Great Britain. And of course, you’re freaking out and need to know what time it starts in your time zone, how best to watch it, and how to celebrate the day in style. (Fascinator, anyone?)So here&#x27;s your ultimate guide to everything royal wedding. Find out who’s invited (and who’s not); how to start celebrating (food and drink recipes for your royal wedding party!); the latest on Meghan Markle’s father; and the details about the royal children who will be in the wedding.BuzzFeed News will be hosting a live show from London and Windsor starting at 11 a.m. BST / 6 a.m. ET on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Twitch.
Dominic Lipinski / Via PA Wire/PA Images

First, here's how to watch the royal wedding this Saturday, including a list of TV stations that will have live coverage and where you can find it online.

Will Prince George and Princess Charlotte be in the wedding? Yes! Here are all the children that will be in the royal wedding.

Getty
If you want to start from the beginning on what to expect: Here's Your Guide To Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Next, let's catch up on everything.

Who's Prince Harry's bride-to-be? Here's Everything You Need To Know About Meghan Markle.

Meghan Markle / Via Instagram

And Here's A Guide To Meghan Markle's Family

Meghan Markle / Instagram / Via This account has been deactivated
Who's going to be at the wedding? A Bunch Of Normal People Are Getting Invited To Prince Harry And Meghan's Wedding

@Clairey_tweetie / Via Twitter

Obama, Trump, And British Prime Minister Theresa May Are All NOT Going To The Royal Wedding

Mark Wilson / Getty Images / Via giphy.com

Meghan Markle's Dad Will Not Attend The Royal Wedding Either

Meghan Markle / Instagram / Via This account has been deleted

Now on to the fun stuff:

Some Royal Wedding Memorabilia Will Help Homeless People

For Richer For Poorer / Via forricherforpoorer.org

Some fun facts: Here's What Royal Weddings Look Like In 20 Countries Around The World

Soeren Bidstrup / AFP / Getty Images, Ulet Ifansasti / Getty Images

10 Historical Royal Wedding Facts From Around The World

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Here Are A Few Facts About The Woman Who's Making The Royal Wedding Cake

violetcakeslondon / Via Instagram

If you want to celebrate in true royal style: Here's What To Make For Your Royal Wedding Viewing Party

John Gara / BuzzFeed / Via buzzfeed.com / Via vegetarianventures.com

Aaaand since you really need to know, take this quiz: Plan A Royal Wedding And We'll Tell You If You're More Meghan Markle Or Kate Middleton

BuzzFeed
