BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

A Trump Supporter Quoted Beyoncé's "Formation" On CNN To Criticize Hillary Clinton

news

A Trump Supporter Quoted Beyoncé's "Formation" On CNN To Criticize Hillary Clinton

As if this election couldn't get any more bizarre.

By Rossalyn Warren

Headshot of Rossalyn Warren

Rossalyn Warren

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on October 11, 2016, at 5:46 a.m. ET

On Monday night, a roundtable discussion between several political pundits on CNN took an odd turn when a Trump-supporting guest quoted Beyoncé's "Formation" lyrics in an attempt to denounce Hillary Clinton.

A Trump supporter criticized Hillary Clinton for loving Beyoncé and read 'Formation' lyrics on CNN. I'm DEAD. 😂😂😂
Alex Goldschmidt @alexandergold

A Trump supporter criticized Hillary Clinton for loving Beyoncé and read 'Formation' lyrics on CNN. I'm DEAD. 😂😂😂

Reply Retweet Favorite

Betsy McCaughey – a former lieutenant governor of New York – called Clinton hypocritical for criticizing Trump's comments about grabbing a woman's "pussy," because Clinton is a fan of Beyoncé, who she said uses "bad language." She proceeded to quote her lyrics:

THIS. REALLY. JUST. HAPPENED.
ally @AllyRoche

THIS. REALLY. JUST. HAPPENED.

Reply Retweet Favorite

McCaughey said: "Hillary Clinton expresses that she finds the language on that bus 'horrific,' but in fact, she likes language like this: 'I came to slay, bitch. When he F me good I take his ass to Red Lobster.'"

Pundit on CNN just called for Hillary to denounce Beyoncé for singing "when he fuck me good I take his ass to red lobster"
Matt Bors @MattBors

Pundit on CNN just called for Hillary to denounce Beyoncé for singing "when he fuck me good I take his ass to red lobster"

Reply Retweet Favorite

She also said she disliked rap music "because it’s full of the f-word, the p-word, the b-word, the a-word," to which host Don Lemon replied that rappers are not "running for president."

Overnight, clips of the moment went viral, being shared tens of thousands of times — with some suggesting that Clinton should play Beyoncé's "Sorry" in the future. 👀

@AllyRoche @thedealwithalex oh my God, this is the best. I think Hillary should play "Sorry" at her inauguration.
(((Anne Myles))) @AnneMyles

@AllyRoche @thedealwithalex oh my God, this is the best. I think Hillary should play "Sorry" at her inauguration.

Reply Retweet Favorite