A Trump Supporter Quoted Beyoncé's "Formation" On CNN To Criticize Hillary Clinton
As if this election couldn't get any more bizarre.
On Monday night, a roundtable discussion between several political pundits on CNN took an odd turn when a Trump-supporting guest quoted Beyoncé's "Formation" lyrics in an attempt to denounce Hillary Clinton.
Betsy McCaughey – a former lieutenant governor of New York – called Clinton hypocritical for criticizing Trump's comments about grabbing a woman's "pussy," because Clinton is a fan of Beyoncé, who she said uses "bad language." She proceeded to quote her lyrics:
McCaughey said: "Hillary Clinton expresses that she finds the language on that bus 'horrific,' but in fact, she likes language like this: 'I came to slay, bitch. When he F me good I take his ass to Red Lobster.'"
She also said she disliked rap music "because it’s full of the f-word, the p-word, the b-word, the a-word," to which host Don Lemon replied that rappers are not "running for president."
Overnight, clips of the moment went viral, being shared tens of thousands of times — with some suggesting that Clinton should play Beyoncé's "Sorry" in the future. 👀
Rossalyn Warren is a senior reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Rossalyn Warren at rossalyn.warren@buzzfeed.com.
