A Republican Woman Spoke Out About Sexism In The Party And Her Tweets Went Viral

A Republican Woman Spoke Out About Sexism In The Party And Her Tweets Went Viral

Her tweets were shared thousands of times overnight.

By Rossalyn Warren

Posted on October 11, 2016, at 7:42 a.m. ET

In the early hours of Tuesday morning, Marybeth Glenn – a political writer and supporter of the Republican Party who lives in Northern Wisconsin – took to Twitter to speak out against Donald Trump and sexism.

So let me get this straight: I, a conservative female, have spent years defending the Republican Party against claims of sexism. 1/
Marybeth Glenn (@MBGlenn)

In her 17-part tweet thread, Glenn said she has consistently defended Republican politicians against claims of sexism over many years.

When I saw Republican men getting attacked I stood up for them. I came to their defense. I fought on their behalf. 2/
Marybeth Glenn (@MBGlenn)

Glenn told BuzzFeed News that since Trump entered the presidential race, she has voiced concerns about how it would "impact the GOP forever" if he garners enough support.

"I wanted the Conservative movement — actual conservatives, who both on policy and morals stand antithetical to him — to stand up and rebuke him," she told BuzzFeed News. "I supported Marco Rubio throughout the entire primary, and I also supported Paul Ryan’s speakership role. I’m not a purist, and I don’t demand that every politician I support aligns perfectly with me, but there is a line and the GOP crossed it."

Glenn said that when she faced criticism from other women over her beliefs, she still "fought on behalf of a movement" for the party she supported.

I fought on behalf of a movement I believed in. I fought on behalf of my principles while other women told me I hated my own sex. 3/
Marybeth Glenn (@MBGlenn)

Her tweets — in which she also describes Trump as a "sexual predator" — went viral overnight. Though many Republican politicians have criticized Trump following his sexist comments, Glenn said they need to do more for the sake of their "dignity and reputation."

Not only charges of sexism, but I defended @marcorubio during Go8, I fought in my state to stop the @ScottWalker recall, etc...
Marybeth Glenn (@MBGlenn)

Glenn told BuzzFeed News she was driven to tweet the thread because of a "feeling of abandonment" that she believes "many conservative women are experiencing."

Now some Trojan horse nationalist sexual predator invades the @GOP, eating it alive, and you cowards sit this one out? 5/
Marybeth Glenn (@MBGlenn)

Glenn said of her party: "I wanted men and women of good and decent character to stand up and say wrong is wrong, despite their fears of political backlash. Some things are more important than winning an election, and the soul of the conservative movement is at the top of that list."

He treats women like dogs, and you go against everything I – and other female conservatives – said you were &amp; back down like cowards. 6/
Marybeth Glenn (@MBGlenn)

She added: "We’ve been supportive of these people for years when most Trump supporters couldn’t stand them. We’ve knocked on doors, we’ve read their legislation and remained informed, we’ve really fought on their behalf."

Get this straight: We don’t need you to stand up for us, YOU needed to stand up for us for YOU. For YOUR dignity. For YOUR reputation. 7/
Marybeth Glenn (@MBGlenn)

"We’ve also dealt with horrific comments from Trump supporters for over a year only to have the people we supported pander to this fringe faction that has no right to be calling themselves conservatives."

Jeff Sessions says that he wouldn’t “characterize” Trump’s unauthorized groping of women as “assault.” Are you kidding me?! 8/
Marybeth Glenn (@MBGlenn)

The rest of Glenn's tweet thread can be read below:

Others try to rebuke his comments, yet STILL choose to vote for a sexual predator - because let’s be honest, that’s what he is. 9/
Marybeth Glenn (@MBGlenn)

"What he said is wrong, and the way he treats women is wrong, but it’s not wrong enough for me to not vote for him." Thanks, cowards. 10/
Marybeth Glenn (@MBGlenn)

Various men in the movement are writing it off as normal, confirming every stereotype the left has thrown at them. So I'm done. 11/
Marybeth Glenn (@MBGlenn)

I'm sooo done. If you can’t stand up for women &amp; unendorse this piece of human garbage, you deserve every charge of sexism thrown at you. 12
Marybeth Glenn (@MBGlenn)

I’m just one woman, you won’t even notice my lack of presence at rallies, fair booths, etc., You won’t really care that I’m offended 13/
Marybeth Glenn (@MBGlenn)

by your silence, and your inability to take a stand. But one by one you’ll watch more women like me go, &amp; you’ll watch men of 14/
Marybeth Glenn (@MBGlenn)

ACTUAL character follow us out the door. And what you’ll be left with are the corrupt masses that foam at the mouth every time you step 15/
Marybeth Glenn (@MBGlenn)

Outside the lines. Men who truly see women as lesser beings, &amp; women without self-respect. &amp; your “guiding faith” &amp; "principles" will be 16/
Marybeth Glenn (@MBGlenn)

Attached to them as well. And when it’s all said and done, all you’ll have left is the party The Left always accused you of being. Scum. 17/
Marybeth Glenn (@MBGlenn)

In her final tweet, Glenn directed her tweets to several Republican politicians and called on them to reverse their endorsement of Donald Trump.

CC: @SpeakerRyan @tedcruz @marcorubio @SpeakerRyan @Reince And every other tool refusing to unendorse this monster. 17/X
Marybeth Glenn (@MBGlenn)

Her tweets prompted thousands of responses, most of which were positive and supportive. Glenn said the response has been "amazing and unexpected."

WOW! Walked away after my rant and came back to a few thousand notifications. Truly appreciate all of the kind words &amp; support!! Thank you!
Marybeth Glenn (@MBGlenn)

She told BuzzFeed News: "A lot of people are accusing me of agreeing to support a 'spoiler' candidate who will put Hillary in the White House, but if the other option is staying silent and helping a dangerous individual while allowing racism and sexism to flourish, I'll happily accept the label of 'spoiler.'"

Many other women who support the Republican Party praised Glenn for her "courage" in speaking out.

@MBGlenn AMEN SISTER. Take note @SpeakerRyan @tedcruz @marcorubio @Reince et al. This is what courage and character look like. Take a stand.
Leslie Bradshaw (@LeslieBradshaw)

This makes me so sad. I also spent yrs arguing @GOP wasn't sexist/racist/homophobic. Leaders won't stick up for US? https://t.co/oXAzbOXwYr
Sarah Quinlan (@sarahmquinlan)

Supporters of her tweet thread also pointed out that the message in her tweets was consistent with her views, which she regularly blogs about on her website.

Before y'all Republicans (and Dems) eat her up and spit her out, try reading @MBGlenn's blog https://t.co/Iz0SnvEPW3. She's consistent.
NotJustAMom (@MarineMom0621)

Glenn even picked up a few celebrity supporters, including J.K. Rowling and Mark Ruffalo.

This thread. Heroic. https://t.co/QGTftmKkP5
J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling)

@MBGlenn Bravo! That took a lot of inner strength and courage. #Commendable #Honorable Real men don't act nor talk that way.
Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo)

"I hope that people see how many conservatives are not supporters of this hateful narrative taking over the GOP," Glenn said. "My hope is that others choose to put principles over party."