A Republican Woman Spoke Out About Sexism In The Party And Her Tweets Went Viral

So let me get this straight: I, a conservative female, have spent years defending the Republican Party against claims of sexism. 1/

In the early hours of Tuesday morning, Marybeth Glenn – a political writer and supporter of the Republican Party who lives in Northern Wisconsin – took to Twitter to speak out against Donald Trump and sexism.

When I saw Republican men getting attacked I stood up for them. I came to their defense. I fought on their behalf. 2/

In her 17-part tweet thread, Glenn said she has consistently defended Republican politicians against claims of sexism over many years.

Glenn told BuzzFeed News that since Trump entered the presidential race, she has voiced concerns about how it would "impact the GOP forever" if he garners enough support.

"I wanted the Conservative movement — actual conservatives, who both on policy and morals stand antithetical to him — to stand up and rebuke him," she told BuzzFeed News. "I supported Marco Rubio throughout the entire primary, and I also supported Paul Ryan’s speakership role. I’m not a purist, and I don’t demand that every politician I support aligns perfectly with me, but there is a line and the GOP crossed it."