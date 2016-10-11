A Republican Woman Spoke Out About Sexism In The Party And Her Tweets Went Viral
Her tweets were shared thousands of times overnight.
In the early hours of Tuesday morning, Marybeth Glenn – a political writer and supporter of the Republican Party who lives in Northern Wisconsin – took to Twitter to speak out against Donald Trump and sexism.
In her 17-part tweet thread, Glenn said she has consistently defended Republican politicians against claims of sexism over many years.
Glenn told BuzzFeed News that since Trump entered the presidential race, she has voiced concerns about how it would "impact the GOP forever" if he garners enough support.
"I wanted the Conservative movement — actual conservatives, who both on policy and morals stand antithetical to him — to stand up and rebuke him," she told BuzzFeed News. "I supported Marco Rubio throughout the entire primary, and I also supported Paul Ryan’s speakership role. I’m not a purist, and I don’t demand that every politician I support aligns perfectly with me, but there is a line and the GOP crossed it."
Glenn said that when she faced criticism from other women over her beliefs, she still "fought on behalf of a movement" for the party she supported.
Her tweets — in which she also describes Trump as a "sexual predator" — went viral overnight. Though many Republican politicians have criticized Trump following his sexist comments, Glenn said they need to do more for the sake of their "dignity and reputation."
Glenn told BuzzFeed News she was driven to tweet the thread because of a "feeling of abandonment" that she believes "many conservative women are experiencing."
Glenn said of her party: "I wanted men and women of good and decent character to stand up and say wrong is wrong, despite their fears of political backlash. Some things are more important than winning an election, and the soul of the conservative movement is at the top of that list."
She added: "We’ve been supportive of these people for years when most Trump supporters couldn’t stand them. We’ve knocked on doors, we’ve read their legislation and remained informed, we’ve really fought on their behalf."
"We’ve also dealt with horrific comments from Trump supporters for over a year only to have the people we supported pander to this fringe faction that has no right to be calling themselves conservatives."
The rest of Glenn's tweet thread can be read below:
In her final tweet, Glenn directed her tweets to several Republican politicians and called on them to reverse their endorsement of Donald Trump.
Her tweets prompted thousands of responses, most of which were positive and supportive. Glenn said the response has been "amazing and unexpected."
She told BuzzFeed News: "A lot of people are accusing me of agreeing to support a 'spoiler' candidate who will put Hillary in the White House, but if the other option is staying silent and helping a dangerous individual while allowing racism and sexism to flourish, I'll happily accept the label of 'spoiler.'"
Many other women who support the Republican Party praised Glenn for her "courage" in speaking out.
Supporters of her tweet thread also pointed out that the message in her tweets was consistent with her views, which she regularly blogs about on her website.
Glenn even picked up a few celebrity supporters, including J.K. Rowling and Mark Ruffalo.
"I hope that people see how many conservatives are not supporters of this hateful narrative taking over the GOP," Glenn said. "My hope is that others choose to put principles over party."
-
Rossalyn Warren is a senior reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Rossalyn Warren at rossalyn.warren@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.