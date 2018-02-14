These Passengers' Tweets After Their Plane Literally Fell Apart Mid-Flight Are Something
Travelers on a United Airlines flight were alarmed to see parts of the plane fall away, before the flight made an emergency landing in Honolulu.
Passengers on a United Airlines flight from California to Hawaii were alarmed when they saw parts of their plane...fall off in-flight.
Even though the plane landed safely in Honolulu, the trip wasn't exactly pleasant for those onboard.
Passenger Maria Falashchi praised the crew's response during the emergency.
Passengers sitting in rows overlooking the wings had a bird's-eye view of the unfolding drama.
Although the situation was scary, some passengers — like Google engineer Erik Haddad — were amused.
In a statement, United Airlines confirmed that the plane made an emergency landing at 12:38 p.m. local time.
