Trump Picks Nikki Haley To Become His US Ambassador To UN

South Carolina governor Nikki Haley has accepted President-elect Donald Trump's offer to be appointed the next US ambassador to the United Nations.

President-elect Trump confirmed the nomination, praising Haley's "proven track record", in a statement Wednesday morning.

Haley was "honored" to have received the nomination, she said. "Our country faces enormous challenges here at home and internationally," she continued in a short statement.

If confirmed by the Senate, Haley's appointment would be her first in a federal role. UN ambassadors typically have experience in the State Department or National Security Council.



“Governor Haley has a proven track record of bringing people together regardless of background or party affiliation to move critical policies forward for the betterment of her state and our country,” Trump said in a statement.

“She is also a proven dealmaker, and we look to be making plenty of deals," he continued. "She will be a great leader representing us on the world stage.”



The 44-year-old was South Carolina's first female and minority leader. Haley, whose parents emigrated to the US from Amritsar, India, has been governor for five years.

Although generally well-regarded and previously considered a significant rising star within the Republican Party, Haley has little foreign policy experience. She has led eight overseas trade missions, including five to Europe, according to the Post and Courier. So far, her foreign experience has been built around negotiating with international companies seeking economic development deals with her state.

But Haley garnered praise last year for her handling of the Charleston church shooting, later helping to persuade lawmakers remove the Confederate flag. Trump's team may be hoping her ability to successfully navigate the tinderbox following the shooting will stand her well in the the 193-seat UN assembly.

The choice comes as Trump seeks to diversify his lineup of top choices.

Haley criticized some of Trump's proposed policies — notably his intention to ban Muslims from coming to the US — during his campaign. She initially supported Senator Marco Rubio's presidential campaign, and then backed Senator Ted Cruz.



Earlier this year, Haley expressed concerns about the number of Syrian refugees being settled in South Carolina, and urged the State Department to ensure additional security checks were in place before refugees entered the country.

The president-elect met with Haley last Thursday as part of the round of potential cabinet appointment meetings at Trump Tower in New York.

Following their meeting last week, she told reporters Trump had been “a friend and supporter" prior to his presidential run. "But when I see something I am uncomfortable with, I say it,” she said. “When we met, it was friends who had known each other before.”



Despite these warm words, Trump tweeted about Haley in March earlier this year.