A Cable In The Middle Of The Ocean Broke And Now Tonga Has Almost No Internet

Authorities in Tonga have blocked access to social media after damage to an underwater cable caused a near-total internet blackout.

Tonga, a remote archipelago of around 169 islands home to just over 100,000 people in the South Pacific ocean, unexpectedly lost its internet connection Sunday.

It’s believed that a 514-mile cable stretching between Tonga and Fiji was damaged by bad weather.

As authorities scramble to fix the problem, they have blocked all social media networks so the limited bandwidth available — provided by a satellite dish — can be used for vital services.