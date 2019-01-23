BuzzFeed News

A Cable In The Middle Of The Ocean Broke And Now Tonga Has Almost No Internet

And it could be two weeks until everything is restored.

By Rose Troup Buchanan

Posted on January 23, 2019, at 6:58 a.m. ET

Authorities in Tonga have blocked access to social media after damage to an underwater cable caused a near-total internet blackout.

Tonga, a remote archipelago of around 169 islands home to just over 100,000 people in the South Pacific ocean, unexpectedly lost its internet connection Sunday.

It’s believed that a 514-mile cable stretching between Tonga and Fiji was damaged by bad weather.

As authorities scramble to fix the problem, they have blocked all social media networks so the limited bandwidth available — provided by a satellite dish — can be used for vital services.

Tonga Portal @tongaportal

"We are forced to prioritize traffic and put higher priority on things that matter," Paula Piveni Piukala, director of the Tonga Cable, told Radio New Zealand, adding that 80% of the country's internet traffic was through social media.

The internet could remain down for between two to three weeks.

A repair vessel is currently docked in Samoa, and could take three days to reach the damaged cable. After that, the repairs could take up to three weeks.

@MichaelFieldNZ Only if you want to (a) stay in touch with the rest of the world (b) do pālangi things (c) get out of the country. Otherwise life seemed to be going on as normal. Fixed? "Maybe three hours"!!!
Tofoa felix @Tofoafelix

@MichaelFieldNZ Only if you want to (a) stay in touch with the rest of the world (b) do pālangi things (c) get out of the country. Otherwise life seemed to be going on as normal. Fixed? “Maybe three hours”!!!

Reply Retweet Favorite

“It is a national problem," Sione Veikoso, Tonga Telecommunications Corporation technical manager told local news site Matagani.



