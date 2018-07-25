These Pakistani Women Are Voting For The First Time And People Are Celebrating

Akhtar Soomro / Reuters

Pakistan only formally ended the de facto ban on women voting in October last year. Women have often remained unable to vote thanks to local and societal traditions and pressures, a Human Rights Watch report noted this year.

Ahead of the election, officials have said at least 10% of the votes cast must be from women — otherwise the region's results will be invalidated.

But there have been some reports of locals attempting to prevent women from voting. BBC Urdu reported that men in Chakwal's Dharnal area turned women away, telling the reporter: "It is un-Islamic for women to vote."