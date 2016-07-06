Messi Probably Won't Go To Jail, Despite Being Sentenced To 21-Months In Prison

The footballer and his father, Jorge, were handed down a 21-month sentence for tax fraud by a Spanish court but are unlikely to serve time.

Footballer Lionel Messi and his father, Jorge, have each been sentenced to 21 months in jail for tax evasion.

Don't panic, though: The Argentine forward, who currently plays for FC Barcelona, will probably never see the inside of a cell.

Under Spanish law, prison sentences under two years can be served on probation.

Messi and his father were found guilty of three counts of tax fraud by a court in Barcelona on Wednesday.

In June, a court heard that the pair defrauded the Spanish tax authorities of around €4 million (£3.4 million) over three years. Tax havens in Uruguay and Belize were used to shield money made off the back of Messi's image.

The court ordered the footballer to repay €1.4 million (£1.7 million), and his father €1.2 million (£1.27 million), after concluding that while Jorge Messi was primarily responsible, his son knew enough about his finances to also be held accountable.