SeaWorld To End Its Controversial Orca Breeding Program

The company said Thursday that it will no longer breed the orcas in captivity and will phase out its theatrical shows.

SeaWorld will end its controversial orca breeding program effective immediately, the company announced on Thursday.

The decision follows the California Coastal Commission’s decision in October last year to ban the U.S. animal park from breeding any captive whales, a decision the company had previously called “overreaching” and promised to fight in the courts.



In addition to shutting down its breeding facilities for good, SeaWorld also confirmed it would phase out its theatrical killer whale shows in San Diego from 2017, followed by the shows in San Antonio and then Orlando by 2019.

The company said it planned to replace these shows with “new inspiring, natural orca encounters.”

“As society’s understanding of orcas continues to change, SeaWorld is changing with it,” Joel Manby, president and chief executive officer of SeaWorld Entertainment, wrote in an op-ed in the Los Angeles Times.



He added: “By making this the last generation of orcas in our care and reimagining how guests will encounter these beautiful animals, we are fulfilling our mission of providing visitors to our parks with experiences that matter.”

But the company also said it would not release any of the orcas back into the wild.

"Most of our orcas were born at SeaWorld, and those that were born in the wild have been in our parks for the majority of their lives," Manby wrote. "If we release them into the ocean, they will likely die."



SeaWorld has struggled with attendance and profitability since the release of the 2013 documentary Blackfish, which focused on the parks’ treatment of orcas after one of its whales killed a veteran trainer in 2010.