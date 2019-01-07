The Saudi Teenager Fighting Deportation From Bangkok Has Left The Airport With The UN

Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun has barricaded herself inside a hotel room in Suvarnabhumi Airport, claiming she fears for her life after fleeing her allegedly abusive family.

Rahaf Mohammed Alqunun/Human Rights Watch via AP

A Saudi teenager who went viral after saying she had escaped her family and feared for her life has been escorted from Bangkok’s main airport, a significant development after Thai authorities originally said they would deport her back to her relatives in Kuwait.

Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun, 18, had barricaded herself inside an airport hotel room and took to Twitter to plead her case to the world. She has since left the hotel with UN and Thai authorities. Thai immigration police on Monday said they would not deport Qunun, and officials from the United Nations’s refugee agency were granted access to the teenager, who wrote on Twitter she would only speak to UN officials.

I’m not going to open the door I want UN

Thai officials subsequently said the young woman would be admitted to Thailand for an asylum application evaluation, the Associated Press reported, with journalists in the airport tweeting she had left.

We’ve now been advised by Thai immigration that she has been squirrelled out of the airport to “somewhere safe”

“If deporting her would result in her death, we definitely wouldn’t want to do that,” Lt. Gen. Surachate Hakparn said at a press conference earlier.

Surachate said, “Since Thailand is the 'Land of Smiles,' of course we won’t send someone to their death.”

Sakchai Lalit / AP UNHCR representative Giuseppe de Vincentiis (left) and the chief of Thailand's immigration police, Maj. Gen. Surachate Hakparn, at Suvarnabhumi Airport.

In later remarks, Surachate confirmed she had left the airport, under the protection of the UN, and would be housed elsewhere until her asylum status was confirmed. UN officials made contact with Qunun at around 6 p.m. Monday (local time) in Suvarnabhumi Airport to assess her need for international protection. In the latest twist, Qunun's father, Mohammad al-Qunun, a senior government official, was reported to be in Bangkok. It remains unclear whether he will be granted access to his daughter, but the account in her name tweeted Monday about his apparent arrival.

Hey I'm Rahaf. My father just arrived as I heard witch worried and scared me a lot and I want to go to another country that I seek asylum in But at least I feel save now under UNHCR protection with the agreement of Thailand authorities. And I finally got my passport back🙏🏻❤️

Qunun began tweeting from the airport on Saturday, where she said she was trying to get on a plane to Australia after fleeing from her family during a trip to Kuwait. Caroline Gluck, the UN regional representative for Asia, confirmed to BuzzFeed News there were a number of UN representatives meeting with Qunun and that they were currently interviewing her to assess her right to claim asylum.

For reasons of confidentiality and protection, we will not in a position to comment on the details of the meeting or the outcome.

“They will meet with her, hear her story, access her claims, make a decision as to whether her case means she can claim refugee status. If they rule against they will notify her, and she can appeal,” she said, declining to comment on the specifics of Qunun’s situation and whether she would be eligible to claim asylum. Qunun landed in Suvarnabhumi Airport on Jan. 5, en route from Kuwait to Australia where she hoped to claim asylum. She was able to leave because Kuwait, unlike Saudi Arabia, does not enforce strict guardianship rules that require a male family member’s permission to leave the country. Qunun said she was fleeing her family and had faced abuse, beatings, and death threats. "My brothers and family and the Saudi Embassy will be waiting for me in Kuwait," she told Reuters.

I’m afraid, my family WILL kill me. #فتاه_تايلند

"My life is in danger. My family threatens to kill me for the most trivial things." However, when she arrived in Bangkok’s main airport she said a Saudi official took her passport and she was unable to travel onwards, instead remaining inside her hotel room — and desperately tweeting for help.

I’m calling for all people inside the transit area in Bangkok to protest against deporting me to Kuwait Please I need u all I’m shouting out for help of humanity

While the UN has now been granted access, an injunction filed by Thai lawyers to prevent her deportation was dismissed Monday. Thailand has not ratified the 1951 Refugee Convention and does not have a formal asylum process. However, under international law, the country cannot force someone back to a country where they could face torture or imprisonment.

