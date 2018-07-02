People Are Loving This Photo Of Russian Ballerinas Watching Their Team’s World Cup Match On A Phone "And nobody thought of putting the phone on the side?" Twitter

Russia managed an upset win against Spain in the first knockout stage of the World Cup on Sunday. The country was * quite * happy. Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

Dancer Bruna Gaglianone posted a video of her fellow ballerinas watching the big match on her Instagram Bruna Gaglianone / Instagram

Gaglianone is one of the dancers at the hugely prestigious Bolshoi ballet theatre, which also posted an image of the ballerinas and congratulated the Russian team on their success.

She also made an Instagram Story, showing just how into the game everyone was, and their reactions after Russia's very unexpected win. View this photo on Instagram instagram.com

Gaglianone, who is Brazilian, said in her caption that she’d be cheering for Brazil in Monday's game against Mexico. Bruna Gagliaone / Instagram

Her image was shared by a former worker with the Moscow Ballet named Varia — and people loved it. Dancers of the Bolshoi ballet following yesterday’s football match backstage during a performance of Raymonda Photo via Bruna Gaglianone https://t.co/icf2QMyTJL

Varia told BuzzFeed News that it was "awesome to see that it resonates with so many people." She added that is was hardly surprising football and ballet were a good mix. "So much of a dancer's life unfolds backstage that football cheering blends in there harmoniously," she explained.

People said it was a beautiful image — reminiscent of the work of French Impressionist Edgar Degas, known for his paintings of dancers. Legion of Strange

It was shared all over the world, with users commenting on the picture in Japanese, Arabic, German, Turkish, Polish, and English.

Some people pointed out that the photograph was incredibly Russian, bringing together what are perceived as "high" and "low" art forms. Elena Plotnikova

Although a lot of people were very upset that the phone was not in landscape mode. Brenn Schlus "And nobody thought of putting the phone on the side?"

Seriously, like, put the phone on its side. Johnny Stafford

But really, everyone loved it. Twitter: @magnetowasnice