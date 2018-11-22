BuzzFeed News

People Are Dragging Hillary Clinton After She Said Europe Should Halt Immigration To Stop Right-Wing Populism

“I think Europe needs to get a handle on migration," she told the Guardian.

By Rose Troup Buchanan

Rose Troup Buchanan

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on November 22, 2018, at 12:55 p.m. ET

Shannon Stapleton / Reuters

Hilary Clinton has come under fire for saying that in order to successfully tackle populism in Europe, politicians need to curb migration to the continent.

“I think Europe needs to get a handle on migration because that is what lit the flame,” she told the Guardian when asked about the rise of populists across Europe.

Clinton said that while she respected German leader Angela Merkel — considered one of the biggest advocates for migration into the EU — Europe needed to have a reckoning with migration in order to contain the populists.

"I think it is fair to say Europe has done its part and must send a very clear message — ‘We are not going to be able to continue to provide refuge and support' – because if we don’t deal with the migration issue, it will continue to roil the body politic,” she said.

Back in 2015, Europe saw just over a million people — fleeing from the war in Syria, instability in their home regions, and economic hardship — arrive on its shores. In the years since, right-leaning politicians and populists have railed against migration, using it to bolster their positions among the electorate.

However, migration to the EU states is actually down — way down. So far this year, less than 100,000 people have successfully made it to Europe.

Clinton's remarks were not well-received.

fair play spending two years reflecting on how you managed to lose an election to a banksy cartoon of a fascist, and then coming to the conclusion it was because you didn't promise to build an even bigger wall https://t.co/sjuYm6uhVU
Stan The Golden Boy @tristandross

Hilary Clinton: “If we don’t achieve their racist goals on their behalf then they’ve won” https://t.co/5b2MpyeOns
James Felton @JimMFelton

Her remarks were also seized upon by members of the far right in Europe, who have long advocated for reducing migration.

Hillary Clinton says Europe needs to curb mass migration. Yes, Hillary Clinton.
Paul Joseph Watson @PrisonPlanet

Even British politicians weighed in.

The moment we give in to right populism is the moment we lose. Let us stand not against migrants, but in unapologetic solidarity with them. They give so much to our economy, culture and way of life. https://t.co/5mjUY56rmy
David Lammy @DavidLammy

People noted extending Clinton's logic was not great.

@soniasodha Using Hillary Clinton’s logic, Europe should curb feminism too since backlash against women’s rights plays a huge role in populism.
Heather Mallick @HeatherMallick

Hillary Clinton: America must curb gay marriage to stop right wing homophobia https://t.co/LVe9e97HkU
Eli from 5 to 7 @Eligardner

And a few people made this joke...

May we all strive to defeat fascists by *checks notes* becoming them? https://t.co/WqfTkf1p6f https://t.co/j3crqqt1Pq
rob delaney @robdelaney

Hillary Clinton believes the key to stopping populists is *checks notes* giving them what they want &amp; playing to their xenophobia &amp; racism https://t.co/k5dPmGWnGl
priscilla page @BBW_BFF

Perhaps Clinton isn't the best person to give advice on how to stop right-wing populism given that she lost to President Donald Trump, who is seen as a populist champion.

Well known stopper of right wing populists Hillary Clinton
Eoin Thankins 🦃 🍂 @EoinHiggins_

Basically:

what https://t.co/UuNMX629hG
Brandy Jensen @BrandyLJensen

BuzzFeed News has contacted Clinton's representatives for comment.

