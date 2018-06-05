BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

People Are Sharing These Powerful Photos From A Women's March In Argentina

world

People Are Sharing These Powerful Photos From A Women's March In Argentina

Argentines are calling it the "Green Hope."

By Rose Troup Buchanan

Headshot of Rose Troup Buchanan

Rose Troup Buchanan

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on June 5, 2018, at 1:38 p.m. ET

Posted on June 5, 2018, at 1:37 p.m. ET

Thousands of women marched in the Argentine capital of Buenos Aires Tuesday night, demanding a change to the country's restrictive abortion laws.

The march was in honor of the third anniversary of the #NiUnaMenos hashtag, which was launched after the murder of a 14-year-old in 2015. The hashtag, which started as &quot;They are killing us,&quot; soon evolved into #NiUnaMenos (#NotOneLess), which calls for an end to the violence against women.
Marcos Brindicci / Reuters

The march was in honor of the third anniversary of the #NiUnaMenos hashtag, which was launched after the murder of a 14-year-old in 2015. The hashtag, which started as "They are killing us," soon evolved into #NiUnaMenos (#NotOneLess), which calls for an end to the violence against women.

This photo, in particular, was widely shared across social media, showing the massive protests outside of the country's congressional building.

Sin #AbortoalegalYa no hay #NiUnaMenos
Sol RodriguezGarnica @SolRGarnica

Sin #AbortoalegalYa no hay #NiUnaMenos

Reply Retweet Favorite

Argentines called the photo "Green Hope."

Verde esperanza 💚👈🏻💪🏻 #NiunaMenos
Flor De La Ve @Flordelav

Verde esperanza 💚👈🏻💪🏻 #NiunaMenos

Reply Retweet Favorite

The photo is a still taken from Argentine newspaper Prensa Obrera's drone footage of the protest.

Prensa Obrera / Twitter
ADVERTISEMENT

The #NiUnaMenos protesters called for better women's rights and, specifically, access to abortion.

Y ahora que sí nos ven... #AbortoLegalYa #NiUnaMenos
Revisteta @revistetaok

Y ahora que sí nos ven... #AbortoLegalYa #NiUnaMenos

Reply Retweet Favorite

Argentina has some of the most restrictive abortion laws in the world. Abortion is only allowed when a woman is raped or if there is a risk to a woman's health.

Foto histórica de @prensaobrera Cómo dijo Perón: “La única verdad, es la realidad” No hay #NiUnaMenos sin #AbortoLegal 💪🏽💚🔥💜✌🏽 https://t.co/m2IVwvUuxb
Mayra Mendoza @mayrasmendoza

Foto histórica de @prensaobrera Cómo dijo Perón: “La única verdad, es la realidad” No hay #NiUnaMenos sin #AbortoLegal 💪🏽💚🔥💜✌🏽 https://t.co/m2IVwvUuxb

Reply Retweet Favorite

An estimated 370,000 to 520,000 abortions are carried out every year, but almost 50,000 women end up in the hospital because of complications after illegal abortions.

El #Pañuelazo de hoy en Congreso desde el escenario. #MareaVerde Sin #AbortoLegalYa no hay #NiUnaMenos 💪💚✊ #AbortoLegalSeguroYGratuitoYa #NiUnaMenos2018 https://t.co/TycWxrCZbp
FedeClossFotos 13/08 @FedeClossFotos

El #Pañuelazo de hoy en Congreso desde el escenario. #MareaVerde Sin #AbortoLegalYa no hay #NiUnaMenos 💪💚✊ #AbortoLegalSeguroYGratuitoYa #NiUnaMenos2018 https://t.co/TycWxrCZbp

Reply Retweet Favorite

Protests started in 2015 with the murder of 14-year-old Chiara Páez, launching #NiUnaMenos. Last year, Micaela García, one of the women leading the campaign, was killed.

#NiUnaMenos #abortolegalya
griselda siciliani @grisici

#NiUnaMenos #abortolegalya

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

The sea of green was formed by thousands of women all holding up green triangles.

The green triangles have become a symbol of the pro–abortion rights movement in Argentina. Each reads: &quot;Campana Nacional Por el Derecho al Aborto Legal Seguro y Gratuito,&quot; which translates to &quot;National Campaign for the Right to Free and Secure Legal Abortion.&quot;
Marcos Brindicci / Reuters

The green triangles have become a symbol of the pro–abortion rights movement in Argentina. Each reads: "Campana Nacional Por el Derecho al Aborto Legal Seguro y Gratuito," which translates to "National Campaign for the Right to Free and Secure Legal Abortion."

Other clips on Twitter show hundreds of women in the crowd holding up little green triangles, decorated with the words.

El mensaje de las mujeres en la marcha de #NiUnaMenos en Córdoba es bastante claro: #AbortoLegalYa 💚👊
Gabriela Estévez @gabiestevezok

El mensaje de las mujeres en la marcha de #NiUnaMenos en Córdoba es bastante claro: #AbortoLegalYa 💚👊

Reply Retweet Favorite
#NiUnaMenos #VivasNosQueremos #AbortoLegalYa
juli @lamesaquemas

#NiUnaMenos #VivasNosQueremos #AbortoLegalYa

Reply Retweet Favorite

The protest follows weeks of congressional hearings, during which lawmakers debated allowing women to terminate pregnancies before 14 weeks.

Todas unidas, en la calle. Miles de mujeres volvemos a decir #NiUnaMenos 💚
Cristina Britez @cbritezmisiones

Todas unidas, en la calle. Miles de mujeres volvemos a decir #NiUnaMenos 💚

Reply Retweet Favorite

Both of Argentina's parliamentary houses would need to pass the proposed legislation.

Here's Everything You Need To Know About The Huge Protests Against Gender Violence In Argentina

buzzfeed.com

This Woman Devoted Her Life To Keeping Women Safe. And Then A Man Killed Her.

buzzfeed.com

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT