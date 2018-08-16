BuzzFeed News

After Eight Years, Palestinians Are Finally Getting Their Mail

It will take weeks for postal workers to sort through nearly 10 tons of letters and parcels.

Posted on August 16, 2018, at 7:14 a.m. ET

Palestinians might finally get their mail, after eight years of waiting.

Abbas Momani / AFP / Getty Images

The post, withheld by Israel, dates back to 2010, but a one-time agreement has seen the mail released from Jordan and sent to Jericho, in the occupied West Bank, to be sorted and finally delivered.

Abbas Momani / AFP / Getty Images

Postal workers have begun the epic task of sorting through the letters and parcels intended for people in the Palestinian territories.

Abbas Momani / AFP / Getty Images

This is Ramadan Ghazawi, a Palestinian official with the international exchange post office in Jericho.

Abbas Momani / AFP / Getty Images
He told AFP that there was an estimated 10 tons of post, and that he thinks it will take workers around two weeks to sort.

Abbas Momani / AFP / Getty Images

Some of the post had been blocked because of security reasons while other letters had been denied for administrative reasons, Ghazawi said.

Abbas Momani / AFP / Getty Images

Among the items held back was a wheelchair intended for Gaza and sent from Turkey in 2015, according to a note attached to it.

Abbas Momani / AFP / Getty Images

Usually, mail to the Palestinian territories would have to go first to Israel before it was transferred to post offices in the West Bank and Gaza, but under the terms of this deal it was sent directly from Jordan.

Abbas Momani / AFP / Getty Images
Palestinian Authority (PA) Communications Minister Allam Moussa accused Israel of failing to implement the agreements and holding up the delivery of the mail.

Abbas Momani / AFP / Getty Images

A spokesperson for Israel's Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) told the Jerusalem Post that with the agreement both COGAT and the PA would "begin the process of implementing the principles fully."

Abbas Momani / AFP / Getty Images

Still, that's a lot of mail to sort.

Abbas Momani / AFP / Getty Images
