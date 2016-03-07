Man Appears In Court Over Stabbing Of Pregnant Woman

Babur Karamat Raja, 41, is charged with attempted child destruction, assault, possession of a knife, and two counts of attempted murder.

A man has appeared in court accused of the attempted murder of a pregnant woman.

Natalie Queiroz, 40, was stabbed in Sutton Coldfield, Birmingham, on Friday. Following the attack she was airlifted to hospital where her daughter was safely delivered by emergency caesarean section.

Babur Karamat Raja, 41, was charged with attempted murder, assault, attempted child destruction, and possession of a knife in a public place over the weekend.

On Monday, Raja, of Hollyfield Road in Sutton Coldfield, was remanded in custody at Birmingham magistrates' court.

The court heard Raja and Queiroz are known to one another. He is also charged with the attempted murder of passerby John Mitchell, who attempted to intervene, and assaulting witness Anthony Smith.

In a statement, Queiroz's family expressed their "heartfelt thanks to everybody" who helped on Friday afternoon. "Your fearlessness and selfless actions saved both their lives and we are overwhelming grateful to you all," they said.



"We have no further comment to make and we’d ask you to respect our privacy at this difficult time."

Raja is due to appear at Birmingham crown court, via video link, on 6 April.