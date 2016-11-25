BuzzFeed News

J.K. Rowling Sent A Harry Potter E-Book To A Girl In Aleppo

J.K. Rowling Sent A Harry Potter E-Book To A Girl In Aleppo

The world-famous author arranged to have the books sent to Bana, a 7-year-old Syrian girl, who lives in the besieged city.

By Rose Troup Buchanan

Posted on November 25, 2016, at 7:31 a.m. ET

This is Bana. She's a 7-year-old girl. And she really likes Harry Potter after watching the films.

Bana Alabed / Via Twitter: @AlabedBana

Bana lives in Aleppo, Syria. The city, once a metropolitan centre of millions, has become a bitterly divided focal point of the brutal Syrian civil war.

Bana is just one of an estimated 10,000 children trapped in east Aleppo. The east of the city is still held by the rebels, despite being totally encircled since late July. Food is running out, there are only 30 doctors left, and the civilians in the city are on their knees.

George Ourfalian / AFP / Getty Images

Bana's Twitter account, which is well known on social media and followed by more than 100,000 people, depicts just a fraction of the horror of what it is like living under the siege.

Someone save me now please. Hiding in the bed.- Bana #Aleppo
Bana Alabed @AlabedBana

But yesterday, she got a surprise.

Hello my friend @jk_rowling, I started reading your books now, my heart is for you. Thank you. - Bana #Aleppo… https://t.co/SE8uNr6Pmj
Bana Alabed @AlabedBana

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling sent her and her siblings an e-book after her mother — who manages Bana's account — got in touch with the international author.

@AlabedBana Bana, I hope you do read the book, because I think you'd like it. Sending you lots and lots of love xxx
J.K. Rowling @jk_rowling

Rowling arranged to have an e-book sent to Bana, which she was able to read with her siblings.

Bana

Later, Rowling shared the tweet of Bana and her brothers reading together. She wrote: "Bana, this made me so happy! Lots of love to you and your brothers!"

Love you too, Bana! Thinking of you, keep safe #Aleppo https://t.co/1l5SJPStEm
J.K. Rowling @jk_rowling

Bana / Via Twitter: @AlabedBana

