J.K. Rowling Sent A Harry Potter E-Book To A Girl In Aleppo

The world-famous author arranged to have the books sent to Bana, a 7-year-old Syrian girl, who lives in the besieged city.

Bana lives in Aleppo, Syria. The city, once a metropolitan centre of millions, has become a bitterly divided focal point of the brutal Syrian civil war.

Bana is just one of an estimated 10,000 children trapped in east Aleppo. The east of the city is still held by the rebels, despite being totally encircled since late July. Food is running out, there are only 30 doctors left, and the civilians in the city are on their knees.