Former French Leader Jacques Chirac Has Died

Sean Gallup / Getty Images

France's former president Jacques Chirac, known as "the Bulldozer" has died at home surrounded by his family. He was 86. "President Jacques Chirac died this morning surrounded by his family, peacefully," his son-in-law told AFP this morning. Chirac served two terms as French president between 1995 and 2007, taking the country into the single European currency. A statement from the European Commission's Twitter account, said its President Jean-Claude Juncker was "devastated" by the news. "For him, Europe is not only losing a great statesman, but also losing a dear personal friend," it read. "His legacy for France and the European Union will stay with us forever." Chirac, however, was perhaps best known for his staunch opposition to the second Iraq invasion – a stance that put him dramatically at odds with US president George W. Bush. "War is always a last resort. It is always proof of failure," he said in the week leading to the US invasion of Iraq. "It is always the worst of solutions, because it brings death and misery." Chirac had dipped out of the public eye in recent years after suffering from a string of health problems. In 2005, he endured a minor stroke while still in office, and in recent years, he reportedly suffered from a degenerative neurological disorder.

Time magazine. Francois Lochon / The LIFE Images Collection / Getty

His later years were dogged by controversy. In 2011, he was convicted of colluding in the creation of fake jobs for party workers during his tenure as Paris mayor and given a two-year suspended sentence. Despite this, Chirac remained a popular figure in France. Chirac was born November 29, 1932 in the Geoffroy Saint-Hilaire clinic, the only child of Abel François Marie Chirac and Marie-Louise Valette. As a boy, he was educated privately, completing his studies at Institut d'études politiques de Paris, as well as studying for a term at Harvard University, and the École Nationale d'administration (ENA). After leaving ENA in 1959, he became a civil servant. His political career was launched in 1962 when he was appointed the head of prime minister Georges Pompidou's personal staff. Pompidou referred to Chirac as his "bulldozer", a characterization that would follow Chirac's political career. Chirac held a number of positions in Pompidou's government, and was thought of as something of his protege. In 1977, he became Paris mayor, a position he held until 1995. Following his departure, he served for two decades on the opposition, making two unsuccessful runs for the presidency during this time.

Pierre Guillaud / AFP / Getty Images Chirac plays pool in 1985, while mayor of Paris.