Brazil's President Should Be Impeached, Committee Recommends

The committee's vote paves the way for a full vote in Brazil's lower house of Congress on either April 17 or 18.

The vote is seen as a measure of Congress's support for the impeachment process, which would need a two-thirds majority to send the issue to the Senate. The Senate would have the power to immediately suspend Rousseff, place her on trial, and remove her from office.

But Rousseff and her supporters are not going down without a fight. Attorney General José Eduardo Cardozo described the process as "flawed" and said it would be "absurd to dismiss a president who has not committed crimes."