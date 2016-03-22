Brussels Commuters Are Helping Each Other Find Shelter By Using The #OpenHouse Hashtag
People in the Belgian capital are coming together, offering shelter and rides to those stranded under the hashtag #OpenHouse following terror attacks at the airport and a metro station that claimed at least 28 lives Tuesday morning.
People in Brussels are opening their homes and their cars using the hashtags #OpenHouse and #IkWilHelpen as the city reels from explosions at the airport and a metro station.
The original hashtag was created by Alexandre Alaphilippe, a communications manager, who occasionally works with the emergency services.
He told BuzzFeed News he had been inspired to start the hashtag after a friend's similar hashtag trended across the French capital in the wake of the Paris attacks.
He said he was "just providing something to help people to get organized."
Alaphilippe said towards the end of Tuesday that the reaction to the hashtag had been "great" and added: "People want to help."
At least 31 people were killed in the Belgian capital Tuesday morning and several others were injured after two explosions were reported at Brussels Airport and a third was reported at the Maelbeek metro station.
The people of Brussels have pulled together to help each other out in the immediate aftermath of the attacks.
Across the country, many Belgians started tweeting under the hashtag "#IkWilHelpen", or "I want to help", offering their support.
By the end of Tuesday, the hashtag was trending across the country. Individuals also created Twitter accounts to direct stranded individuals towards offers of help.
Meanwhile, stranded commuters have tweeted that drivers had offered them lifts from the city centre.
An EU official, who did not want to give his name, told BuzzFeed News he was waiting for a bus heading into work when he first heard news of the explosions and was quickly offered help from fellow commuters.
"There were immediately cars stopping and offering lifts," he said. "In fact, I got to work with someone driving a delivery van."
There were also accounts set up offering to help stranded travelers get home.
-
